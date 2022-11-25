ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Oh, deer. Vehicle-deer collisions are increasing in Ingham County.

By Hannah McIlree
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
In 2021 over 50 percent of all vehicle crashes involving deer were reported during the holiday season. It's something that Mason Auto Body Repair Shop president Jeffrey Kreisler says he knows all too well.

“By the time you get to November when deer season- hunting season is in full swing it’s usually nonstop,” said Kreisler.

Last year across the state of Michigan there was 52,218 deer involved car accidents, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety. 1,449 of which resulted in injury.

“You never want to swerve. We do get a fair amount of people that come in that say they swerved to miss a deer, go off the road hit a sign, hit a tree. That’s obviously a lot worse than if you hit an animal.”

While driving to your holiday destinations remember to stay vigilant, watch for deer crossings and be conscious of the elements.

