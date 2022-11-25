Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne.

Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report.

1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set the tone against the Ravens?

JS: I think he is who the Jaguars are going to turn to from the very start of the game. The Jaguars' offense has been at its best when it has revolved around Etienne and his ability to get to the perimeter and rattle off long runs. Will he see more than say 25 carries? Doubtful, but he is who I expect the Jaguars to try to set the tone with so they can open things up in the passing game.

2. What have you seen as far as Trevor Lawrence's development this season?

JS: The first half of the season saw Trevor Lawrence still in his roller-coaster phase. He would have some incredibly efficient and impressive games, and then have other games where he seemingly forces the Jaguars to lose all on his own. He has been better in recent weeks, putting together his best two-game span in Weeks 9 and 10, showing that he might finally be learning how to be consistent. He has been better overall this year, though, and all signs are encouraging.

3. The Jaguars have a solid front seven. What's going to be their strategy to contain Lamar Jackson?

JS: The Jaguars are going to put a lot on their linebackers. The Jaguars' strategy for mobile quarterbacks this year has seemingly been to let their pass-rush pin their ears back and attempt to disrupt the rhythm of the passing game, letting the inside linebackers play spy or contain on the quarterback. With the Jaguars turning to a rotation with Chad Muma and Devin Lloyd this week, the linebacker play will be big.

4. What has been the Jaguars' biggest weakness?

JS: Their cornerback play opposite of Tyson Campbell. Campbell has been a legitimate No. 1 corner this year and would probably get Pro Bowl and All-Pro votes if the Jaguars' record wasn't 3-7. Across from him, though, a mixture of injuries and talent issues have let the Jaguars down in a big way, with the opposite corner spot being the victim of seemingly one huge play a week.

5. Score prediction?

JS: Ravens 27, Jaguars 13.