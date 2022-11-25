ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4FE7_0jNTTSbH00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne.

Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report.

1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set the tone against the Ravens?

JS: I think he is who the Jaguars are going to turn to from the very start of the game. The Jaguars' offense has been at its best when it has revolved around Etienne and his ability to get to the perimeter and rattle off long runs. Will he see more than say 25 carries? Doubtful, but he is who I expect the Jaguars to try to set the tone with so they can open things up in the passing game.

2. What have you seen as far as Trevor Lawrence's development this season?

JS: The first half of the season saw Trevor Lawrence still in his roller-coaster phase. He would have some incredibly efficient and impressive games, and then have other games where he seemingly forces the Jaguars to lose all on his own. He has been better in recent weeks, putting together his best two-game span in Weeks 9 and 10, showing that he might finally be learning how to be consistent. He has been better overall this year, though, and all signs are encouraging.

3. The Jaguars have a solid front seven. What's going to be their strategy to contain Lamar Jackson?

JS: The Jaguars are going to put a lot on their linebackers. The Jaguars' strategy for mobile quarterbacks this year has seemingly been to let their pass-rush pin their ears back and attempt to disrupt the rhythm of the passing game, letting the inside linebackers play spy or contain on the quarterback. With the Jaguars turning to a rotation with Chad Muma and Devin Lloyd this week, the linebacker play will be big.

4. What has been the Jaguars' biggest weakness?

JS: Their cornerback play opposite of Tyson Campbell. Campbell has been a legitimate No. 1 corner this year and would probably get Pro Bowl and All-Pro votes if the Jaguars' record wasn't 3-7. Across from him, though, a mixture of injuries and talent issues have let the Jaguars down in a big way, with the opposite corner spot being the victim of seemingly one huge play a week.

5. Score prediction?

JS: Ravens 27, Jaguars 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RavenCountry

Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars

The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Pregame Notes for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson was elevated from the practice squad and will likely see some action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. He will provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another downfield threat. DeSean Jackson made his debut and had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Harbaugh: Ravens Need to Be Faster With Playcalling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' inability to get the plays called faster has been an area of frustration for quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has become visibly frustrated by the delay of game penalties. In one instance against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson kicked the ball in frustration. The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens Report Card Vs. Jaguars in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face more questions after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 17. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was inconsistent for a third straight game but was also let down by a couple of drops. He was 16 of 32 for 254 with a touchdown (87.2 rating). He did throw a 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson. Lamar Jackson ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and converted several third downs. Grade: C.
BALTIMORE, MD
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 12 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
RavenCountry

Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

The Ravens will have some of their key players in the lineup for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game. With Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy