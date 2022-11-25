ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

What inflation? Rising prices will NOT derail billionaires' efforts to buy Manchester United, Liverpool, the Phoenix Suns or the Washington Commanders, experts claim

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A worldwide inflation crisis likely won't derail the Glazer family's ability to sell Manchester United or Dan Snyder's chances at unloading the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to experts.

Inflation surged this year to levels unseen for four decades, slowing the economy and raising prices for consumers from the checkout line to the gas pump. For the most part, sports are no exception: Rising costs are making it more expensive for fans to go to games, for families who participate in youth sports and for college athletic departments trying to stay on budget.

But the millionaires and billionaires who own sports team won't be feeling the pinch, whether it's the day-to-day cost of running the business or the sale price when they decide to move on. On the contrary: A franchise can be a safe place to park money and ride out a bear market.

'I'm resting pretty easy if I'm an owner,' said Tim Clarke, a senior analyst at PitchBook, which researches private financial markets. 'That's how people are viewing assets of the professional sports industry. They're just not going down.'

'I do think there is somewhat of a hedge,' agreed Inner Circle Sports CEO Rob Tillis, who has worked on the sale of dozens of teams in all four major U.S. pro sports and the top international leagues. 'I have been doing this for 30 years. We've been through lots of business cycles and valuations have been strong. I don't see that as any different now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fbro_0jNTTMY900
A worldwide inflation crisis likely won't derail the Glazer family's ability to sell Manchester United or Dan Snyder's chances at unloading the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to experts. PICTURED: Manchester United's co-chair people Joel Glazer and Avram (left) Glazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr0G3_0jNTTMY900
Dan Snyder (right), the Commanders owner, is under pressure to sell his team after an investigation revealed a toxic corporate culture. Last month he announced that he would consider unloading all or part of the once-proud NFL franchise. It is expected to fetch even more than the $4.65 billion paid for the Denver Broncos this summer by Walmart heir Rob Walton, who with an estimated net worth of $61 billion is the 16th-richest person in the world

Most sports owners are also well-capitalized enough to keep their team budgets separate from their outside business and other sources of wealth. So even though rising interest rates have cooled the housing market, that's unlikely to affect Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage owner Dan Gilbert, who with an estimated net worth of almost $52 billion is the 23rd-richest man in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Of course, New York Mets fans will be quick to point out one major exception: Losses in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme squeezed the club's payroll and forced owner Fred Wilpon to sell off first part, then the rest of the team.

'These guys, they have so much money that I think if they start to get pinched elsewhere, it's more or less a rounding error for their clubs,' said Tom Pitts, the European head of LionRock Capital, a private equity firm that has a one-third interest in the Inter Milan soccer team. 'Most of these guys haven't stretched to buy the club. It's an expensive hobby.'

Rising interest rates could make it more expensive for would-be owners to buy into the club if they have to borrow money to pay for their new prize. 'It just costs a lot more money in absolute dollars to service the debt,' Pitts said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cw1R5_0jNTTMY900
Robert Sarver has put his teams, the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury, on the market after an investigation found evidence of a racially and sexually insensitive workplace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgkMq_0jNTTMY900
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Sun high fives Cameron Payne #15 after scoring against the Golden State Warriorsduring the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 25

A handful of high-profile teams are currently on the market.

Snyder, the Commanders owner, is under pressure to sell his team after an investigation revealed a toxic corporate culture. Last month he announced that he would consider unloading all or part of the once-proud NFL franchise. It is expected to fetch even more than the $4.65 billion paid for the Denver Broncos this summer by Walmart heir Rob Walton, who with an estimated net worth of $61 billion is the 16th-richest person in the world.

Robert Sarver has put his teams, the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, on the market after an investigation found evidence of a racially and sexually insensitive workplace. Baseball's Washington Nationals are for sale and the family that owns the Baltimore Orioles has made noise about selling, as well. The NHL's Ottawa Senators can also be had for the right price.

Two of English soccer's biggest names, Manchester United and Liverpool, are also on the market. Man U. was valued by Forbes in September at $4.6 billion — just a bit higher than Liverpool; both are expected to eclipse the $3.2 billion price paid for Chelsea this spring that was briefly the highest ever for a sports team.

That record was less than two weeks old when the Broncos deal was announced.

'You've got the likes of the Waltons, and it's a drop in the bucket,' Clarke said. 'It's a club. It's like, 'When is the next Picasso up for sale?' ... The value sector has nothing to do with the economy. There's always demand and there's always scarce supply.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaZXh_0jNTTMY900
John W Henry principal owner of Liverpool and his wife Linda Pizzuti watch from the directors box before the Premier League match between Liverpool F.C. and Middlesbrough F.C. at Anfield on May 21, 2017. Henry and Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0BvD_0jNTTMY900
Manchester United fan poses in front of a banner ahead of a march. Manchester United fans gathered and marched a half mile to Old Trafford during the Premier League game with Liverpool. The fans continue to protest against the Glazers' ownership 

Apple's reported interest in buying Manchester United has been predictably well received by Red Devils fans, who think of the current owners' tenure like a 17-year root canal.

'There is euphoria within the United fan base right now,' The United Stand contributor and long-time supporter Adam Scott told British news channel, GBN.

Since buying the club in 2005, the American Glazer family has been criticized as disinterested, incapable, and unwilling to improve a team that has historically ranked as one of the best in Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCEWs_0jNTTMY900
Apple's Tim Cook could be eyeing Man United

Not only is Manchester United facing a decade-long title drought – particularly troubling for a club that won five Premier League titles in the first eight seasons of the Glazers' reign – but its future prospects aren't encouraging. Old Trafford, the division's oldest stadium, is in disrepair, and the Glazers' reluctance to invest in the team's infrastructure is seen by fans as pure greed.

'The stadium is deteriorating,' Scott told GBN.

'No disrespect to them, but Manchester United's infrastructure has been sidestepped by the Glazers, and the money just seems to be going into them. The dividends taken out of the club year on year and lack of investment - it's just been too much for the fans.'

Scott was speaking Thursday, days after the Glazer family confirmed rumors that the club was for sale. Since then, a report from the Daily Star has claimed that Apple may be interested in acquiring the team for roughly $7billion – a relatively small fortune for a company valued at more than $2trillion.

If the deal does come to fruition, Manchester United would boast the richest owners in sports, eclipsing the $620bn Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth fund that controls Newcastle United.

Other parties with reported interest in Manchester United are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as well as former England captain and United midfielder David Beckham, although he would likely need a group of investors for a competitive bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499zpp_0jNTTMY900
Old Trafford (pictured), the Premier League's oldest stadium, is in disrepair, and the Glazers' reluctance to invest in the team's infrastructure is seen by fans as pure greed

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Socceroos hero Mitchell Duke lifts the lid on what happened when Manchester United and Tunisia star slammed the ball into his face - and the bizarre order he was given by the referee

Socceroos match-winner Mitchell Duke has opened up on the moment he was left seething after Manchester United start Hannibal Mejbri threw the ball into his face during Australia's World Cup win over Tunisia. Duke went from ecstasy to agony following his stunning header, when Mejbri appeared to throw the ball...
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Football obsessed Phil Foden will be brimming with confidence after scoring his first England World Cup goal in 3-0 win over Wales... the Manchester City man has monstrous ability in attack and proved it

Out on the touchline, in acres of space, Phil Foden raised his arm. He stayed that way for a couple of seconds, hoping someone would see him, before he began waving. Still, there was no recognition, so Foden became increasingly animated, stretching both arms out and straining them in the way an enthusiastic schoolkid would do when they know the answer to a question but can't get their teacher's attention.
Daily Mail

The World Cup's wildest bets: Aussie punter loses more than $181,000 after Costa Rica's surprise win over giant-killers Japan while Cameroon's inspired comeback against Serbia saw another better cough up $20,000!

An Australian gambler has lost a small fortune on what appeared to be an absolute no-brainer of a result at the World Cup. The unnamed punter went all in on Japan after they earned a Shock of the Tournament contender against Germany in their opening game, while their Matchday 2 opponents Costa Rica had been on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping by Spain last time out.
All Cardinals

Cardinals React to USMNT World Cup Win

The Arizona Cardinals don't exactly play the same brand of football as the sport that's being played in Qatar right now, but there's no mincing words or lines: Patriotism is at an all-time high when the United States plays in the World Cup. Such was the case as the USMNT...
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi admits Argentina's victory over Mexico is a 'weight off his shoulders' but manager Lionel Scaloni urges the maestro and fans to 'enjoy' World Cup as 'the sun will shine whether you lose or not'

Lionel Messi confessed it was a weight off his shoulders to have Argentina's fate back in his hands after inspiring his team to victory. Messi scored the crucial opening goal in a 2-0 win against Mexico in the Lusail Stadium and help the South Americans ease the pain of Tuesday's humbling against Saudi Arabia at the same venue.
Daily Mail

Socceroos reveal they've been taking their minds off the World Cup with games of cricket - and pay tribute to a beloved great of the game by announcing the score was 2/222

The Socceroos are enjoying some recovery time ahead of their do-or-die World Cup match against Denmark including a spot of cricket - with a tip of the hat to an Aussie legend. The Australian squad is at Aspetar, a specialised orthopedic and sports medicine hospital that is the medical partner of French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals

Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking news is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

695K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy