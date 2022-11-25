World Cup 2022 – Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: Stream FREE, score, TV channel – Valencia EQUALISES after Gakpo strike

NETHERLANDS are on level terms with Ecuador after the South American side equalised through Enner Valencia.

Cody Gakpo made it 1-0 to Holland but now they've been pegged back and should the game end in anything but a Ecuador win then Qatar will be knocked out.

Kick-off: 4pm UK

4pm UK TV channel: ITV 1

ITV 1 Live stream: ITV X

ITV X Netherlands XI: Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, Koopmeiners, F. de Jong, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn

Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, Koopmeiners, F. de Jong, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn Ecuador XI: Galindez, Caicedo, Estrada, Estupinan, Hincapie, Mendez, Plata, Porozo, Preciado, Torres, Valencia

Holland 1-1 Ecuador

Ecuador HIT THE BAR!

Valencia's shot is blocked by Van Dijk and Plata then hits an absolute rocket!

But it cannons off the bar.

All Ecuador this is now...

Holland 1-1 Ecuador

56: Yellow card for Mendez after a swipe on Memphis Depay.

He'll have to be careful now.

Ecuador playing with their tails up now though after the goal.

Holland 1-1 Ecuador

52: Holland now back on the attack.

The Oranje win a corner but it comes to nothing.

Ecuador starting to look dangerous on the counter-attack.

Credit: Reuters

Holland 1-1 Ecuador

And we don't even go to the VAR check.

Valencia is ON-SIDE!

Game ON!

Holland 1-1 Ecuador

GOOOOALLLLLLLL!

Valencia taps it in! But is he off-side?

Did van Dijk just play him on?

Holland 1-0 Ecuador

46: The second half has kicked off!

And Memphis Depay has come on for the Dutch.

Depay is on for Steven Bergwijn.

Gakpo stunner

Cody Gakpo wheels away in celebration after his stunning strike.

The goal has been the difference here so far, but what a goal it was.

Credit: Reuters

Qatar OUT - as things stand

Qatar will currently be ELIMINATED from the World Cup as things stand.

As Holland play Qatar in their final game, anything but a Ecuador win today would see the hosts knocked out!

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

48. Ecuador score but it is ruled out correctly for offside.

The brief celebration was loud but wasted.

The offside flag was correct and so was the VAR call.

The half ends.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

44. The football action has cooled so much that the cameraman has resorted to capturing attractive women in the crowd.

There should not be any first-half injury time, just the standard hour-and-half at the end expected.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

42. Valencia and Dumfries having a bit of aggro off the ball. But only handbags.

Rafael van der Vaart is in the crowd, taking up a couple of seats.

Thankfully there are plenty empty as usual.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

39. Ecuador could have folded after going behind so early but they remain right in this race.

The Dutch want time and space to create but are getting almost none of either.

One moment of Enner Valencia magic could even things up.

But Memphis Depay is expected after the interval and he is tasty too.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

33. SAVE!

Enner Valencia cuts in from the left wing and takes aim with his right.

The effort is hard and true headed for the bottom left corner.

But Noppert dives down to his right and parries away.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

33. The is an increasing bit of needle arising from this game.

Pushing and pulling at corners and firm-but-fair tackles.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

31. Holland corner after a speedy break into the Ecuador half.

Pushing and shoving again in the box and both sides taking risks with their physicality.

Ecuador clear and the atmosphere cools.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

28. Ecuador corner after a fast but fruitless attack.

Holland are on the back foot but holding firm.

There is a scuffle in the box and the ref is watching.

It's cleared for a second corner and then for a goal kick.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

22. Holland want to patiently and cleverly create chances with overlaps and neat passes.

But Ecuador harrass and press them so much that everything is rushed and comes to nothing.

But the Netherlands are a solid defensive unit and Ecuador need more of their guile to equalise.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

19. Ake pings one into Klassen but another Dutch attack is stifled.

This Ecuador side does look particularly gifted but they are dogged and disciplined.

Holland are going to be tested, even though they have the early cushion.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

16. Bit of midfield pinball before Valencia breaks down the left but runs the ball out of play.

Timber shields the ball out for a goal kick.

You wood have to be really in form to get past the Dutch defender.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

12. Ecquador are not shellshocked from going behind.

They are pressing and passing and tying to impose themselves on the leaders.

Ake and VdV look ice cool at the back, though.

Timer looks a natural at soaking up pressure too.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

11. Timber chops down Valencia.

Need I say more?

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

9. All the the pre-match talk was about Ecuador's watertight defence.

They had gone 712 games, 9 Prime Ministers and two visits from Halley's Comet without conceding.

Then they last five minutes against the Dutch.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

7. Klassen nicked the ball off the Ecuador defence and fed Holland's most in-form striker.

The forward took two touches to the ball out from under his fast feet.

And then he unleashed a howitzer into the stanchion.

Holland 1 - 0 Ecuador

6. GAKPO BANGER!

A left-foot piledriver flies in the top bin.

Pick that out

Holland 0 - 0 Ecuador

4. Ecuador have an injury with Preciado down and needing treatment.

The defender gets to his feet but has to go off.