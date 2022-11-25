People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue

CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving.

But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue.

Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as they're high in antioxidants.

While historically they have been used to treat diabetes and bladder, stomach and liver disorders, today cranberries are most commonly used to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Studies have shown that cranberry products decrease the risk of UTIs by about one-third, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

However, the site adds, "there’s still some uncertainty about the effectiveness of cranberry because some of the research has not been of high quality".

The site also clarifies that cranberries haven't been shown to be effective as a treatment for an existing UTI.

Cranberries have historically been used for their anti-inflammatory effects, and Native Americans have a long history of using the fruit to treat wounds.

"Wampanoag People across southeastern Massachusetts have enjoyed the annual harvest of sasumuneash - wild cranberries - for 12,000 years," according to Cranberries.org.

While some of them were used as food, Indigenous medicine men, used them in traditional healing rituals to fight fever, swelling, and even seasickness, the site added.

Cranberries can also be used for decorative purposes, and are often featured in creative centerpieces, wreaths and garlands.

While cranberries are commonly used to prevent UTIs, those who think they have a UTI should see a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment.

You should not use cranberry products in place of proven treatment for a UTI.