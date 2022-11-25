ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Eerie details emerge after human skull of adult woman found in backpack next to interstate

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrtYT_0jNTTH8W00

POLICE are hunting for clues after finding a human skull tucked inside a backpack next to an interstate in Oregon.

An inmate stumbled across a "suspicious object" while cleaning up the area with a Department of Corrections crew on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxkXE_0jNTTH8W00
A Department of Corrections clean-up crew made the gruesome discovery next to Interstate 5 Credit: KPTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvWgt_0jNTTH8W00
Cops found a human skull, believed to belong to an adult woman, inside the backpack Credit: KPTV

Oregon State Police revealed a small backpack situated near milepost 260 next to the northbound side of Interstate 5 was discovered.

Cops gruesomely found a human skull, believed to belong to a woman in her 30s or 40s, inside the bag.

The backpack was spotted in Marion County, situated about 75 miles south of Portland, by the clean-up crew.

State police have since taken the skull to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's office in the hopes of identifying the victim.

Forensics have a hard task on their hands, as the bone structure does not have any prominent identifiable features.

But cops in Oregon said it "was most likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s."

No further information has yet been released regarding the horror discovery.

In June 2018, a highway crew found a human skull while conducting maintenance along Interstate 5 in Roseburg, Oregon Live reported.

Over a year went by before the victim was identified, with authorities announcing it was the remains of Scott Evenson, 44, in December 2019.

The Oregon native was reported as a missing person on social media in 2016, although his disappearance was never reported to police.

Earlier this year, officials were left stumped after a K-9 dog discovered six human skulls being transported through the US mailing system.

The human skulls were shipped from the Netherlands and en route to Iowa before being seized at O'Hare's International Mail Facility in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6AKF_0jNTTH8W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HYiv_0jNTTH8W00

Three separate packages - each being sent to the same address - contained two skulls each.

The skulls were passed on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dRx1_0jNTTH8W00
The skull has been taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's office in hopes of identifying the victim Credit: KPTV

Comments / 3

Related
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
887K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy