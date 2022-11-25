ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas.

Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic.

Arkansas teachers qualify for a one-time bonus of $1,500 Credit: Getty

The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working through the Covid pandemic.

They adapted to remote teaching quickly to ensure students were still able to receive education.

Who is eligible?

This one-time bonus of $1,500 will only go to veteran teachers in the Fort Smith Public School District (FSPS).

This includes adult education teachers, classroom teachers, instructional specialists, interventionists, and special education coordinators.

Principals and assistant principals also qualify, but district-level administrators are not eligible to claim the bonus payment.

There are approximately 26 schools in the district with 1,033 teachers.

When will teachers get the bonus?

The payments were already approved earlier this year in May.

Payments should arrive on December 15, 2022.

In addition to the bonus payment for Fort Smith School's teachers, they will also get a raise in their salary.

The approved certified salary schedule added $5,500 to the base pay from $38,500 to $44,000 for the 2022-2023 year.

Moreover, the new step schedule salary raised teachers' salaries by an average of $3,471.81, representing a 5.89 percent pay increase for the 2022-23 contract year.

Teachers should be expecting an increased pay between $800 to $6,300 during the following contract year, which ranges between 1.16 percent to 16.04 percent.

The bonuses and pay hikes are thanks to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which was approved by the FSPS for the 2022-23 school year.

Read about how Americans can get $175 rebates next year.

For more news about claiming direct payments, rebates, or bonuses, check out The Sun's money page.

Tracey Miller
3d ago

what about care takers remember people that are elders that have to be taken care of we will all be Old One day let's be thankful for what we have

Tina Byrd Beck
3d ago

what about the truckdrivers that had to work through it I think they should get paid too

The US Sun

The US Sun

