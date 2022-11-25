ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

McDonald’s employees deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkVLK_0jNTRpUc00

ATLANTA — Three managers at a McDonald’s snapped into action and are credited with helping to deliver a baby girl inside an Atlanta restaurant.

Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were at work at McDonald’s when they heard a scream from the bathroom, McDonald’s told WSB-TV.

The customer and her husband had stopped at McDonald’s to use the bathroom and grab food. When the woman went into the bathroom, she realized her water had broken and she was in active labor. In a statement to WSB-TV, McDonald’s said the crew members who heard the scream rushed to the woman’s aid and helped to deliver a healthy baby girl.

The store’s owner told WSB-TV that it was “the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team,” and awarded each employee a $250 gift card.

“These three local Atlanta employees are a fantastic example of our crew making a difference for our customers and local communities every day!” McDonald’s told WSB-TV.

The mother and child were not identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

What Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze means for Georgia

Auburn has found its replacement for Bryan Harsin. It is a name with ties to the SEC and a coach that has given Kirby Smart plenty of problems in the past. Hugh Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2016, going 39-25. He also went 34-15 as the head coach at Liberty, where he spent the past four seasons. One of those wins at Ole Miss came against Smart back in 2016, when the Rebels blasted Georgia 45-14 in Oxford, Miss.
AUBURN, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy