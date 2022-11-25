Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Veterans keep important role in Spain's young World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After the final whistle of Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique went out to the field and began talking to some of his players. He spent more time with one in particular, Sergio Busquets, the only...
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when...
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…
The USMNT advances to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but not without a number of injuries to its star players
Both Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent were forced off with injuries during USA's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.
Pulisic sinks Iran as US advance in World Cup duel
Christian Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as the Americans downed Iran 1-0 in their politically charged grudge match. But despite an electrifying atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium, Tuesday's game played out without controversy as the US avenged their 1998 World Cup defeat to Iran to send the Asian qualifiers crashing out of the tournament.
American Man Booted From World Cup Match for Wearing Rainbow Armband
An American man was thrown out of the U.S. vs Iran World Cup match in Qatar Tuesday for wearing a rainbow wristband, TV2 in Denmark reported. This comes on the heels of FIFA punting plans for team captains to wear rainbow armbands to advocate for LGBTQ rights in the country—where homosexuality remains illegal. Mere hours before that plan was set to go into play, FIFA reversed course and said they’d hand yellow cards to players who wore the armbands. The American, Brian Davis, said he went through security wearing the armband and was told it was fine to wear. Members...
Post Register
Canada heads home from the World Cup with work to be done
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Canada is understandably disappointed to be heading home following the World Cup’s group stage, in a way the team's work is just beginning with an eye toward 2026. The Canadians will turn their attention to their preparation for the next World Cup, which...
Post Register
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for...
‘Between 400 and 500’ migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
Post Register
Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Three stowaways were found on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. The men found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port on Monday afternoon appeared to have...
Post Register
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country's official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the...
Post Register
McIlroy missing South Africa for sweep of 5 oldest Opens
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Rory McIlroy had a one-shot lead on the 17th hole of the final round when he left a shot in the bunker and made bogey, went into a playoff and lost on the third extra hole to Graeme Storm. This was the 2017 South African...
Post Register
US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling
U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece for promoting a gambling operator via social media. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishments Tuesday, saying that Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately.
Comments / 0