An American man was thrown out of the U.S. vs Iran World Cup match in Qatar Tuesday for wearing a rainbow wristband, TV2 in Denmark reported. This comes on the heels of FIFA punting plans for team captains to wear rainbow armbands to advocate for LGBTQ rights in the country—where homosexuality remains illegal. Mere hours before that plan was set to go into play, FIFA reversed course and said they’d hand yellow cards to players who wore the armbands. The American, Brian Davis, said he went through security wearing the armband and was told it was fine to wear. Members...

12 MINUTES AGO