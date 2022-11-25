Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Tons of Turkeys yields 12 tons of turkeys distributed to those in need in conjunction with Hannaford
MANCHESTER, NH – Last weekend, for the 20th year, 96.5 The Mill teamed up with three different Hannaford stores in Manchester to collect Tons of Turkeys! This year, we collected over 12 tons of turkey. All of the proceeds benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
WMUR.com
High schoolers organize Manchester career fair for girls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When two 16-year-old girls felt ignored at a recent job fair, they decided to organize their own, this one specifically for girls who are sophomores and juniors in high school. The career fair was held on Tuesday at Girls at Work in Manchester's Millyard. Buses brought...
WMUR.com
Shoppers warned that some discounts could be costlier than expected
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As shoppers look for great deals on gifts, financial experts warn that some discounts could cost more than expected. Financial experts said the most debt of the year is created during the holidays, and they said shoppers should set a budget and stick to it. "Have...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire
You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin
WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
WMUR.com
Ceremony in Dover honors history of Native American heritage with land acknowledgement statement
DOVER, N.H. — A plaque is now in place in Dover to honor the history of Native American heritage. A ceremony was held Monday unveiling the plaque that marks the history of Indigenous people that put roots down in the earliest days and are still part of the community today.
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
WMUR.com
Remains of 4 infants -- 2 boys, 2 girls -- found in home in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
WMUR.com
Swanzey community, Make-A-Wish foundation celebrate boy battling cancer
SWANZEY, N.H. — The Swanzey community showed support Saturday for a boy fighting cancer. The town hosted a parade for Connor Ponce, 4, including police officers, firefighters and Santa Claus. "It's a little bit that we can do to support this young man and his family going through a...
WMUR.com
Keene small businesses show out for Small Business Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Shoppers during Small Business Saturday supported local retailers across New Hampshire. Good Fortune Jewelry in Keene has been around for 30 years, and owner Roger Weinreich said it is one of the largest pre-owned jewelry stores in the country. "Lots of our jewelry comes from people...
livability.com
Why I Love My City: Manchester, New Hampshire
Lauren Getts, a proud resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the co-founder of Dog Hop Transport, a long-distance private pet transportation company. With safety and comfort in mind, the company’s fleet of Tesla Model Y SUVs transports pups across the contiguous United States and Canada. Getts also is the...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
WMUR.com
Soil from New Hampshire now in space after weekend rocket launch
NEWINGTON, N.H. — A piece of New Hampshire is now in space. On Saturday afternoon, a Space X rocket carrying several supplies, science experiments and equipment left for the International Space Station. The rocket included some dirt from Newington that is being used in a University of New Hampshire-sponsored...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Comments / 0