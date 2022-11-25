ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

High schoolers organize Manchester career fair for girls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — When two 16-year-old girls felt ignored at a recent job fair, they decided to organize their own, this one specifically for girls who are sophomores and juniors in high school. The career fair was held on Tuesday at Girls at Work in Manchester's Millyard. Buses brought...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Shoppers warned that some discounts could be costlier than expected

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As shoppers look for great deals on gifts, financial experts warn that some discounts could cost more than expected. Financial experts said the most debt of the year is created during the holidays, and they said shoppers should set a budget and stick to it. "Have...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire

You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
ENFIELD, NH
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin

WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
WESTFORD, MA
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Keene small businesses show out for Small Business Saturday

KEENE, N.H. — Shoppers during Small Business Saturday supported local retailers across New Hampshire. Good Fortune Jewelry in Keene has been around for 30 years, and owner Roger Weinreich said it is one of the largest pre-owned jewelry stores in the country. "Lots of our jewelry comes from people...
KEENE, NH
livability.com

Why I Love My City: Manchester, New Hampshire

Lauren Getts, a proud resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, is the co-founder of Dog Hop Transport, a long-distance private pet transportation company. With safety and comfort in mind, the company’s fleet of Tesla Model Y SUVs transports pups across the contiguous United States and Canada. Getts also is the...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
WMUR.com

Soil from New Hampshire now in space after weekend rocket launch

NEWINGTON, N.H. — A piece of New Hampshire is now in space. On Saturday afternoon, a Space X rocket carrying several supplies, science experiments and equipment left for the International Space Station. The rocket included some dirt from Newington that is being used in a University of New Hampshire-sponsored...
NEWINGTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy