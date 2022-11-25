Read full article on original website
40 DUI arrests, 21 citations given over Thanksgiving holiday in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While families spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday, Hillsborough County deputies were busy keeping the roadways clear of unsafe drivers, the sheriff's office said. From Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Turkey Trot." It resulted in...
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
Hernando County deputies locate missing 32-year-old woman
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Sara Monahan was found safe in the Gainesville area, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in an update Monday morning. "Thanks for everyone's assistance," deputies said in the update. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen Sara Monahan?. Deputies in...
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
St. Pete 10-year-old boy creates online business to save the oceans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy from St. Petersburg is working toward one goal that will make a lasting impact for generations to come — saving the oceans. Miles was only 6 years old when he learned how polluted the oceans on the planet were and decided to take action.
76-year-old woman killed while on test drive in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A test drive from a Nissan dealership ended in a deadly crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven. The crash happened around 5:42 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in front of the Hill Nissan dealership. Polk County deputies said an 86-year-old man was test-driving a 2023...
St. Petersburg police stop woman from driving SUV toward Turkey Trot racers, report reads
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say
HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency. The crash involving a motorcyclist happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency. On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence. “We hold our employees...
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
USPS: Grant a child's Christmas wishes by adopting their letter to Santa
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of the year. The U.S. Postal Service is calling on kindhearted and generous people to adopt letters to Santa. Those interested in adopting letters will help fulfill the wishes of children and families who have written personal letters to Santa. Hundreds of thousands of letters are written each year. Over the years, many of the letters to Santa are known to tug at people's heartstrings.
Woman injured in Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
