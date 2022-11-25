ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of the year. The U.S. Postal Service is calling on kindhearted and generous people to adopt letters to Santa. Those interested in adopting letters will help fulfill the wishes of children and families who have written personal letters to Santa. Hundreds of thousands of letters are written each year. Over the years, many of the letters to Santa are known to tug at people's heartstrings.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO