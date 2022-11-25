ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
HOLIDAY, FL
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
USPS: Grant a child's Christmas wishes by adopting their letter to Santa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of the year. The U.S. Postal Service is calling on kindhearted and generous people to adopt letters to Santa. Those interested in adopting letters will help fulfill the wishes of children and families who have written personal letters to Santa. Hundreds of thousands of letters are written each year. Over the years, many of the letters to Santa are known to tug at people's heartstrings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Woman injured in Dunedin fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive. Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames,...
DUNEDIN, FL
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
