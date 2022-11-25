A Below Deck Star Shared The Outrageous Video Of His Own Arrest

If you’ve ever wondered what type of person would run on the field in the middle of a sporting event, knowing they’ll inevitably be tackled by security guards, let me present Kyle Dickard. The twenty-four year old, who has been seen recently on Below Deck Adventure , one of the franchise's many spinoffs , was arrested last week after he hopped a guardrail and charged onto the field during an Inter Miami game at DRV PNK Stadium. The reality star was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and bribery of a public servant. He was also hit with a $7500 bond.

Given he’s not exactly Johnny Depp, the arrest likely wouldn’t have attracted a ton of attention outside his immediate social network and maybe his workplace, but the Below Deck star decided to drop a video of what happened on Instagram, and it is absolutely outrageous to the point where it’s starting to get picked up by the media. I wasn’t planning to run, but then I watched it and just had to say something. Check out this madness below…

Before I start in here, I want to be really clear that I don’t condone running on the field during a game. It distracts from the actual reason people are there, and security guards have enough drunk nonsense to deal with among people in the crowd. You don’t need to add to their to-do list by creating an on-the-field situation.

That being said, it would be unfair not to acknowledge Kyle Dickard’s impressive lateral quickness here. The dude looks like a high level running back, side-stepping several tackles. He also seems to know when to turn on the speed, as he’s able to find a second gear once a few security guards are right on his tail. In the end, however, he’s undone by his choice in outfit, as his pants start falling down, which slows his momentum. Such a rookie mistake. If you’re going to run on the field, everyone knows you need a belt.

According to People , the situation got worse for Dickard, who once ate a jellyfish , after he was apprehended. He reportedly tried to pay the police officers $300 to let him go, an offer which was both rejected and led to him also getting slapped with the bribery charge. He also apparently got a security guard in the face, while he was trying to avoid a tackle. It’s unclear if that, or him attempting to run back on the field after his arrest, is what got him hit with the resisting an officer charge.

I have no idea if this is the sort of thing Below Deck cares about. The show strikes me as the type that would appreciate any press , but then again, I can’t imagine any work place would be particularly stoked about any incident that involves a security guard getting hit in the face.