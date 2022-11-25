ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

A Below Deck Star Shared The Outrageous Video Of His Own Arrest

By Mack Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346dyN_0jNTRInz00

If you’ve ever wondered what type of person would run on the field in the middle of a sporting event, knowing they’ll inevitably be tackled by security guards, let me present Kyle Dickard. The twenty-four year old, who has been seen recently on Below Deck Adventure , one of the franchise's many spinoffs , was arrested last week after he hopped a guardrail and charged onto the field during an Inter Miami game at DRV PNK Stadium. The reality star was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and bribery of a public servant. He was also hit with a $7500 bond.

Given he’s not exactly Johnny Depp, the arrest likely wouldn’t have attracted a ton of attention outside his immediate social network and maybe his workplace, but the Below Deck star decided to drop a video of what happened on Instagram, and it is absolutely outrageous to the point where it’s starting to get picked up by the media. I wasn’t planning to run, but then I watched it and just had to say something. Check out this madness below…

Before I start in here, I want to be really clear that I don’t condone running on the field during a game. It distracts from the actual reason people are there, and security guards have enough drunk nonsense to deal with among people in the crowd. You don’t need to add to their to-do list by creating an on-the-field situation.

That being said, it would be unfair not to acknowledge Kyle Dickard’s impressive lateral quickness here. The dude looks like a high level running back, side-stepping several tackles. He also seems to know when to turn on the speed, as he’s able to find a second gear once a few security guards are right on his tail. In the end, however, he’s undone by his choice in outfit, as his pants start falling down, which slows his momentum. Such a rookie mistake. If you’re going to run on the field, everyone knows you need a belt.

According to People , the situation got worse for Dickard, who once ate a jellyfish , after he was apprehended. He reportedly tried to pay the police officers $300 to let him go, an offer which was both rejected and led to him also getting slapped with the bribery charge. He also apparently got a security guard in the face, while he was trying to avoid a tackle. It’s unclear if that, or him attempting to run back on the field after his arrest, is what got him hit with the resisting an officer charge.

I have no idea if this is the sort of thing Below Deck cares about. The show strikes me as the type that would appreciate any press , but then again, I can’t imagine any work place would be particularly stoked about any incident that involves a security guard getting hit in the face.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season

Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
165K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy