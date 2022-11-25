Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
thedigitalfix.com
The best MCU character might not return for Ant-Man 3
Hype is slowly beginning to build for the first movie in Phase 5 of the MCU – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – which is set for release in February 2023. After what most people consider a disappointing Phase 4, Marvel fans are looking forward to more coherence, centred around Jonathan Majors’ ‘big bad’ Kang the Conqueror. But, unfortunately, there may be further disappointments ahead, because it looks like a fan-favourite character may not be returning for Ant-Man 3.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special explains fate of forgotten MCU character
There was a blast from the past in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we don't just mean references to Kevin Bacon in Footloose or teases of Henry Winkler joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the ragtag gang of space rogues celebrated the snowy season, there was a major throwback to the MCU's early days.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise almost got arrested making Mission: Impossible
Tom Cruise is willing to do a lot of crazy stuff to make sure his action movies are of the highest quality. Off the top of my head, he’s strapped himself to a plane during take-off, climbed the Burj Khalifa, and even broke his leg while leaping from roof to roof in London.
thedigitalfix.com
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
thedigitalfix.com
Robert De Niro had beef with Jay-Z when the rapper ignored his calls
When it comes to Hollywood beef, there have been plenty of A-lister spats over the years. However, perhaps one of the most surprising disagreements comes from legendary thriller movie actor Robert De Niro and highly acclaimed superstar rapper Jay-Z. Yep you read right, De Niro and Jay-Z had beef with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ generating seriously bad buzz for a would-be awards season contender
It’s not ideal for Apple TV’s Emancipation to be the first major role for Will Smith since the slap heard around the world, with director Antoine Fuqua already voicing his desires for people to ignore the off-camera misdeeds of the leading man to focus on the story being told onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn explains how Nebula got Rocket’s Christmas present
Everyone loves a MCU Easter Egg, and despite the short run-time of the Disney Plus Holiday Specials, they still manage to squeeze a few in. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, James Gunn paid off a one-line throwaway joke from Avengers: Infinity War which was released four years ago, in 2018. Spoilers for the Holiday Special ahead!
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn would like to remind you the original Groot is dead
We will all remember that there was not a dry eye in the house when the loyal tree-like being uttered the immortal words; “WE are Groot” before sacrificing himself for Rocket and the rest of his friends in the final act of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Therefore, there was great relief to see his off-shoot – Baby Groot – dancing to I Want You Back right at the end.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds tweeted this small MCU character and we need answers
When it comes to a new Marvel movie or Marvel series in the superhero franchise, any character is really on the table. Between crossover cameos and now the multiverse opening up the world of crimefighters across different dimensions, the MCU is full of collaboration. But, the question is can the next character team up be the unlikely duo of Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and Loki’s Miss Minutes?
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all
Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
wegotthiscovered.com
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Ray Parker Jr. Hasn’t Seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Remains Confused About One Decision The Movies Keep Making
Ray Parker Jr. recently revealed he hasn't watched the latest Ghostbusters movie, and that he's been confused with one trend in the franchise since the original movie.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Comments / 1