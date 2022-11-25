ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football fanatic saves £1,300 in coins to attend World Cup in Qatar

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

A football fan saved just over £1,300 in coins for two years to be able to attend the World Cup 2022 in Qatar .

Jorge Aguilar, 25, had dreamed of attending the international tournament since he was a child.

The school teacher from Mexico began collecting pesos in a jar in 2020, accumalating £1,371 (32,000 pesos) in total to pay for the trip and expenses.

Footage shows Aguilar emptying out a jug containing his savings.

"I'm glad I did this. Everyone is very united and together," he said of his trip to Doha.

