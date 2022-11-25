Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sewardjournal.com
Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
radiokenai.com
Lost Male Dog
We just rescued this dog named Sandy from the village of Kokhanok and he took off when they landed at the Soldotna airport. He is a medium-sized, black and brown adult mixed breed. He chewed through his rope on the plane ride over so there will be rope hanging from his collar.
Bull Moose Busts Through Window and Enters Alaska Home
The residents of a home in Soldotna, Alaska endured a surprise visit on Sunday, November 20, when a young bull moose blundered into their living space. According to local reports, the moose inadvertently shattered a window before it entered the home. With help from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), a team of local firefighters sedated, removed, and released the large ungulate without further incident.
radiokenai.com
Local Law Enforcement Offering A Woman Only Self Defense Class
The Soldotna Police Department in partnership with the Homer Police, Kenai Police and Alaska State Troopers are jointly hosting a free women’s only self-defense course in Soldotna. The women’s only self-defense course will take place on Saturday, January 21st from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m, and is tentatively scheduled...
An Alaska home got a surprise visitor — a moose in the basement
Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn't your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. "They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement," said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage."It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell...
kbbi.org
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
kdll.org
Kasilof home burns to the ground
David Wright lived in his small Kasilof cabin for 20 years. He was working on the docks in the Kasilof area and saw the property for sale. He was always planning to build a bigger home on the land, but didn’t get around to it. Now, he doesn’t have a choice.
kinyradio.com
Kenai Grand Jury indicts Kevin Park for murder of local woman
Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, a Kenai grand jury indicted Kevin Lee Park for the murder of Stephanie Henson five days ago. 28-year-old Park is charged with four felony counts: one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
Comments / 0