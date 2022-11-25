The following was released by First Neighbor Bank on their Facebook Page:. First Neighbor Bank Debit Card holders please check your accounts. We have had several people’s cards with unauthorized charges over the weekend. This appears to have been a BIN (1st 8 numbers of a debit or credit card) attack which is where they use automation to start with a card number and go consecutively through the all possible numbers. These are typically lower dollar amount charges so that our fraud software doesn’t pick up the fraud and block the account.

15 HOURS AGO