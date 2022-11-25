It might feel like Thanksgiving is mostly about making enough mashed potatoes to feed an army and fretting over whether the turkey will come out juicy. But at the end of the day, the thing that really makes the holiday special is that it's a time to gather with relatives and other loved ones. And while getting together can bring a lot of joy, it can also be bittersweet when someone we care deeply about has recently passed away. The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her family have recently experienced such a loss. This year, Ree and her family had their first Thanksgiving since the death of Chuck Drummond, her husband Ladd's father (via People).

