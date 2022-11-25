ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Greta Gerwig thinks her Barbie movie could be a “career-ender”

The director of the upcoming Barbie movie, Greta Gerwig, thinks that the satirical drama movie could mark the end of her career if it goes badly. Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds in the leading roles, will explore the fictionalised world where the different Barnie dolls are real life people.
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn explains how Nebula got Rocket’s Christmas present

Everyone loves a MCU Easter Egg, and despite the short run-time of the Disney Plus Holiday Specials, they still manage to squeeze a few in. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, James Gunn paid off a one-line throwaway joke from Avengers: Infinity War which was released four years ago, in 2018. Spoilers for the Holiday Special ahead!
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun 2 has the cutest tribute to original action movie’s director

The dog in Top Gun 2 was one of the action movie‘s stars anyway, but especially now that we know the context behind him. Director Christopher McQuarrie has shared some information on the pooch that only makes us love him more. A fan of the thriller movie asked McQuarrie...
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise almost got arrested making Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise is willing to do a lot of crazy stuff to make sure his action movies are of the highest quality. Off the top of my head, he’s strapped himself to a plane during take-off, climbed the Burj Khalifa, and even broke his leg while leaping from roof to roof in London.
thedigitalfix.com

Robert De Niro had beef with Jay-Z when the rapper ignored his calls

When it comes to Hollywood beef, there have been plenty of A-lister spats over the years. However, perhaps one of the most surprising disagreements comes from legendary thriller movie actor Robert De Niro and highly acclaimed superstar rapper Jay-Z. Yep you read right, De Niro and Jay-Z had beef with...
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn explains Groot’s big change in GotG Holiday Special

James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero movies and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has explained the big Groot change. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special is a short comedy TV special on streaming service Disney Plus. It follows Drax and Mantis...
thedigitalfix.com

Knives Out has a sneaky Joseph Gordon-Levitt cameo

If you did a double take after hearing a familiar voice while watching the 2019 detective movie from director Rian Johnson, Knives Out, it turns out you were right all along. In an interview with US Weekly, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt revealed that he pops up in the award-winning whodunit – as a mysterious voice.
thedigitalfix.com

Hugh Grant hated filming iconic Love Actually scene

Like all great Christmas movies, Love Actually has its fair share of iconic scenes and lines. Emma Thompson’s heartbreak over the necklace, the cuteness of Martin Freeman and Joaana Page, and everything Bill Nighy does in the rom-com all contribute to its legacy. However, one great moment wasn’t that...
thedigitalfix.com

The best MCU character might not return for Ant-Man 3

Hype is slowly beginning to build for the first movie in Phase 5 of the MCU – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – which is set for release in February 2023. After what most people consider a disappointing Phase 4, Marvel fans are looking forward to more coherence, centred around Jonathan Majors’ ‘big bad’ Kang the Conqueror. But, unfortunately, there may be further disappointments ahead, because it looks like a fan-favourite character may not be returning for Ant-Man 3.
thedigitalfix.com

Andor creator reveals length of Luthen Rael and Saw’s relationship

Tony Gilroy, the creator of the new Star Wars series Andor has shared how long he believes the Star Wars characters Luthen Rael and Saw Gerrera have known each other for. Andor is one of the best new TV series around, and certainly one of the best series created for the streaming service Disney Plus.
thedigitalfix.com

Bob Hoskins was paid $200,000 to lose a role to Robert De Niro

We’re sure actors are mainly in the industry for the love of the craft, but being paid a lot of money to be a movie star does help, too. The only problem with that is, you have to work hard for the money… usually. Not for Bob Hoskins though, who got paid $200,000 by Brian De Palma for not even getting a role in his movie The Untouchables.
thedigitalfix.com

Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation up to 58% off for Black Friday

Quentin Tarantino has made some of the best movies in Hollywood history. Over the years, the filmmaker has become almost as well known for his opinions on the industry as he is his thriller movies. In a new book, Cinema Speculation, he goes deeper on his personal history, and cinema at large, and you can get it for a lovely discount as part of Black Friday.
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix: is Wednesday worth watching?

Is Wednesday worth watching? The Addams Family have their own live-action horror series again, except this time it’s their daughter, Wednesday, who’s the main star. She’s sent to Nevermore Academy, where Gomez and Morticia were educated, to hang out with some fellow “outcasts”. She hates...
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds tweeted this small MCU character and we need answers

When it comes to a new Marvel movie or Marvel series in the superhero franchise, any character is really on the table. Between crossover cameos and now the multiverse opening up the world of crimefighters across different dimensions, the MCU is full of collaboration. But, the question is can the next character team up be the unlikely duo of Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and Loki’s Miss Minutes?
thedigitalfix.com

John Malkovich’s Spider-Man 4 Vulture wings have been revealed

While Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is generally held in high regard now (yes, even Spider-Man 3), it was never actually intended to be a trilogy. Raimi had plans for a fourth Spider-Man movie, and some casting and other preparations were made, before the plug was pulled. Raimi has recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy