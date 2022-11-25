ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
OCOEE, FL
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again

A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Stinky situation: Many Lake County residents report missed trash pickup

TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
actionnews5.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents of Stone Island want answers as flooding problems continue

STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Stone Island was one of the worst-hit areas during Hurricane Ian and two months later, the flooding situation continues. in the area. Residents were frustrated when they learned Deltona opened up the “big ditch” - the Lake Doyle to Lake Bethel emergency release - ahead of receiving emergency authorization from the Saint Johns River Water Management District.
DELTONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation

A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
