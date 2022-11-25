Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
Family of missing 73-year-old continues their search, asks public to help find him
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search continues for a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving day. Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee. McClenton’s family said he went for a walk and never returned. >>>...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again
A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road. A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the...
Work underway on Orange County’s first multicultural center in Pine Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills have been pushing for a multicultural center for years. On Tuesday, Orange County officials unveiled a plan to make that a reality. County officials said the facility will serve as a hub for resources, learning, and events as a gathering space...
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Bicyclist dies after crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old bicyclist has died after a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to a news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on North Powers Drive and approached the intersection...
click orlando
Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
Osceola sheriff releases surveillance video of missing 73-year-old; family asks for public’s help
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A family visiting Central Florida for the holidays is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing father. On Sunday, the Osceola sheriff’s office released surveillance video of McClenton wondering through an adjacent neighborhood. According to a news release, he left Emerald...
Bay News 9
Stinky situation: Many Lake County residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
actionnews5.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
Search continues for missing man with dementia last seen on Thanksgiving in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County family is desperate to find this missing father and former pastor, who has dementia. It’s now been four days since 73-year-old Herman McClenton disappeared in Kissimmee. Investigators said he left the Emerald Island Resort in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving to go for...
Ocoee police seeking driver in deadly hit & run crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
Residents of Stone Island want answers as flooding problems continue
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Stone Island was one of the worst-hit areas during Hurricane Ian and two months later, the flooding situation continues. in the area. Residents were frustrated when they learned Deltona opened up the “big ditch” - the Lake Doyle to Lake Bethel emergency release - ahead of receiving emergency authorization from the Saint Johns River Water Management District.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
