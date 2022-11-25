VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.

