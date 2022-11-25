ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On Streaming: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Black Adam,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Is there such a thing as too many good movies all coming out in the same week? The new movies on VOD this week are chock-full of big names in everything from family-friendly hits like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, to blockbuster action movies like Black Adam and The Woman King. (Not to mention the fact that there are several more movies out now that we don’t even have time to go into detail about, but all of them feature stellar ensemble casts, including Poker Face, The Estate, and Armageddon Time.)

For starters, why not check out Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the DC superhero film Black Adam, which had one of the year’s biggest action blockbusters? Bestowed with the powers of Egyptian gods and entombed for 5,000 years, Black Adam is freed by an incantation and, in true antihero form, becomes an adversary, battling members of DC’s Justice Society before they realize that actually, teamwork makes the dream work, and they join forces. The film co-stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Pierce Brosnan, but keep an eye on several other notable names in cameos throughout the film, including Henry Winkler, Henry Cavill, Viola Davis, and Djimon Hounsou as the Ancient Wizard, the role he originated in 2019’s Shazam.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

The Woman King

Set in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, The Woman King is a film that was originally developed by actress Maria Bello after she traveled to the African country of Benin and learned the true story of that region’s Agojie army, an all-female group of warriors who protected their kingdom from its enemies. In the film, which is set in the 1820s, Viola Davis plays General Nanisca, the leader of the Agojie, who has to train her army as they prepare for war with their enemies in the Oyo Empire. The film has been lauded not just for its compelling story but for Davis’s performance and those of her co-stars, including Thusu Mbedo, John Boyega, and Lashana Lynch.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

When Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley) and his family move to New York City, he struggles to fit in and adapt to life in his new surroundings. That changes when he meets Lyle, a singing crocodile (voiced by Shawn Mendes) who was left in the attic by the home’s previous owner, a magician named Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem) who had tried (and failed) to get Lyle to perform with him. As Lyle helps Josh get used to his new life, the Primms have to deal with the fact that their cranky neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman, Hollywood’s current go-to for cranky neighbor types) wants Lyle gone forever. The film is an adaptation of the beloved children’s book by Bernard Waber, and features songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the songs in The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, and La La Land.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

