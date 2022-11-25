ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Man Gets Too Close To A Beauty Whitetail And… Learns The Hard Way

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwC9M_0jNTPRZi00

This is why we stay away from wildlife…

Even deer, the most innocent seeming creature out there. They can kick the living life out of you or if they have antlers they can inflict some serious harm in a hurry.

The average white-tailed deer is around 100-pounds for a doe and 150 for a buck. That’s not a small animal.

They certainly have a bit more fight in them than most people would think. I mean, they fight for their lives day in and day out.

But, temptation is sometimes hard resist. Especially for a deer lover. It’s a weird relationship that a person can grow to have with the species. A person that spends their days chasing them, grows to learn a lot about them and how they act.

This knowledge can make you way more comfortable around a deer.

For myself, it’s lead to some cool interactions of actually feeding a deer out of my hand. Of course, this was a town deer that had been very habituated to human presence.

Woods deer just aren’t the same. Sure, occasionally you might be able to get close, but they just aren’t used to people.

This man found that out the hard way when he came across a beauty buck bedded down in the woods.

The man approached it slowly to not spook the animal.

He gets some close, you can see each breath it takes and literally every single hair on it even with a cellphone quality video.

The man reaches his hand out and moves it slowly towards the deer. Just as he reaches his nose the deer has enough and starts the attack.

The man grabs its antlers and tries to steer its head away from him. The deer pushes hard but the man defends well.

That was a close one…

With a little bit of a slower reaction it could have gone very different.

Illinois Trail Cam Captures Deer With Massive Open Wound

If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away…

In the fall of 2020, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen can’t comprehend.

The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Some organs appear to be exposed as well. It’s a miracle the buck is even walking around like meh, no biggie.

According to MeatEater , the footage was taken by local hunter Chris Evans (not to be confused with Captain America Chris Evans), who has since reached out to local landowners to find out what happened.

“Pretty wild thing to see a deer still walking after something like this.”

“We are trying to see if we can find and kill him if he is still alive.”

Guesses of how this might’ve happed range everywhere from fleshing-eating disease and infection, to a car hitting him, and some even suggest that this was the work of alien life forms, but the most likely scenario involves him getting caught in a combine.

Either way, it’s absolutely insane that he’s still walking around with such a gaping wound.

The Whitetail Buck Was Found A Month Later

The buck was found nearly a month later, but by then, there wasn’t much left of him.

“YES. The deer was found dead on the neighboring property about a month after the trail video was taken. Nothing but the skull antlers and spine. I’m guessing he didn’t live longer than a day or 2.”

“We had coyotes running around on other cameras same day and next day. I think they were onto his blood scent. He was found near a farm pond. I think he headed into the water.”

He was one tough SOB, that buck…

Shop the Busch Beer Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff)

The post Man Gets Too Close To A Beauty Whitetail And… Learns The Hard Way first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 4

Related
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Whiskey Riff

Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs

That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Outsider.com

Deer With Mysterious Object on Its Head Seen in Viral Trail Cam Pic

A deer has been causing some interesting chatter on social media after a trail cam captured it on film wearing a mysterious object on its head. Because the footage was taken during the night, it was hard to make out the whole scene. The grainy picture almost looks like the deer is a unicorn hybrid—and quite a few people suggested that it was when Bangor Daily News posted pictures on social media.
BANGOR, ME
Ingram Atkinson

This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min

If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories, you know just how soundproof it is. If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

233K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy