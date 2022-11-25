Man Gets Too Close To A Beauty Whitetail And… Learns The Hard Way

This is why we stay away from wildlife…

Even deer, the most innocent seeming creature out there. They can kick the living life out of you or if they have antlers they can inflict some serious harm in a hurry.

The average white-tailed deer is around 100-pounds for a doe and 150 for a buck. That’s not a small animal.

They certainly have a bit more fight in them than most people would think. I mean, they fight for their lives day in and day out.

But, temptation is sometimes hard resist. Especially for a deer lover. It’s a weird relationship that a person can grow to have with the species. A person that spends their days chasing them, grows to learn a lot about them and how they act.

This knowledge can make you way more comfortable around a deer.

For myself, it’s lead to some cool interactions of actually feeding a deer out of my hand. Of course, this was a town deer that had been very habituated to human presence.

Woods deer just aren’t the same. Sure, occasionally you might be able to get close, but they just aren’t used to people.

This man found that out the hard way when he came across a beauty buck bedded down in the woods.

The man approached it slowly to not spook the animal.

He gets some close, you can see each breath it takes and literally every single hair on it even with a cellphone quality video.

The man reaches his hand out and moves it slowly towards the deer. Just as he reaches his nose the deer has enough and starts the attack.

The man grabs its antlers and tries to steer its head away from him. The deer pushes hard but the man defends well.

That was a close one…

With a little bit of a slower reaction it could have gone very different.

Illinois Trail Cam Captures Deer With Massive Open Wound

If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away…

In the fall of 2020, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen can’t comprehend.

The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Some organs appear to be exposed as well. It’s a miracle the buck is even walking around like meh, no biggie.

According to MeatEater , the footage was taken by local hunter Chris Evans (not to be confused with Captain America Chris Evans), who has since reached out to local landowners to find out what happened.

“Pretty wild thing to see a deer still walking after something like this.”

“We are trying to see if we can find and kill him if he is still alive.”

Guesses of how this might’ve happed range everywhere from fleshing-eating disease and infection, to a car hitting him, and some even suggest that this was the work of alien life forms, but the most likely scenario involves him getting caught in a combine.

Either way, it’s absolutely insane that he’s still walking around with such a gaping wound.

The Whitetail Buck Was Found A Month Later

The buck was found nearly a month later, but by then, there wasn’t much left of him.

“YES. The deer was found dead on the neighboring property about a month after the trail video was taken. Nothing but the skull antlers and spine. I’m guessing he didn’t live longer than a day or 2.”

“We had coyotes running around on other cameras same day and next day. I think they were onto his blood scent. He was found near a farm pond. I think he headed into the water.”

He was one tough SOB, that buck…

