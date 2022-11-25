Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Is Not The Problem – FTX Is – R. Kiyosaki Says, Following Crypto Exchange’s Collapse
Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general are still coping with the pain brought about by the demise of the crypto trading platform FTX. Despite this, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling Rich Dad, Poor Dad, remains optimistic about the long-term viability of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Kiyosaki pointed out that...
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
Will The Next Meme Coin, Rocketize Token, Overpower The Market Competitors Like Ripple And Decentraland?
Crypto users are aware of the struggles the market has been facing for the last few years. In this era of crisis, many new cryptocurrencies are still yet to release. These currencies have the futuristic goal of providing facilities to their users. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a blend of comic, visual, and literary formats. Ripple (XRP) is a deflationary cryptocurrency. As its supply decreases, there are more chances for new tokens to emerge. Meanwhile, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen in the last few years. Read this article to know more about the mentioned coins.
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin is Still A Good Investment, But Why?
Bitcoin has been declining since the advent of the bear market. But the bearish trend escalated in the past three weeks due to the lending crisis. The Terra collapse, the macroeconomic situation, and the current FTX crisis has made 2022 a terrible year for crypto. The fear of more losses has led to massive withdrawal from exchanges in the past weeks. Investors and traders are making moves, seeking ways to reduce the risk of more losses.
Survival Of The Fittest: What Does Cathie Wood’s Wild Prediction For Bitcoin’s Price Mean For Big Eyes Coin?
‘Crypto Winter’ is a phrase that doesn’t bring joy to crypto enthusiasts and investors. Especially this year, with two crypto crashes, the market lost avid investors and blockchain dignitaries. However, ARK’s Cathie Wood paints a different picture altogether. She has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to $1M by 2030. Some people are refuting this prediction with various counterarguments. But if we go with Cathie’s past credentials, her words shall not be taken lightly.
Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30
The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions
2022 has been a rough year for the crypto space as the market has suffered for the majority of the year. What seemed to be a slow recovery has fallen once again over the past few days, especially in light of the FTX collapse. It is hard for crypto enthusiasts and experts to predict the future of the market at this current moment. At the time of writing, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest coins, are on the decline. However, as a crypto user, there’s no need to lose hope as the new project Big Eyes (BIG) is on the rise and is set to be one of the leading meme coins.
Why Fundstrat Still Sees Bitcoin Hitting $200,000, Despite Panic Caused By FTX Meltdown
Bitcoin has already lost more than 76% of its November 10, 2021 all-time high value (ATH) of $69,044 when its overall market capitalization reached $1 trillion. The digital asset is enduring quite a challenging year, first having to deal with the ongoing crypto winter and the losing all gains it had when the market rallied towards the end of October due to the sudden collapse of the FTX exchange platform.
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts
Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
Oryen Network raises over $1,000,000 to develop superior staking platform than Maker or Curve, while presale buyers already 2X
Staking has been a core function of blockchain technologies for two central purposes: security and yield. Layer one blockchains utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism rely on investors to stake the native assets to secure the network. Many DeFi protocols require staking to build a liquidity pool so the protocol can function. But there has been minimal technological advancement in the staking process until Oryen Network.
Rocketize Token To Overtake Cardano And Tezos In 2023
Since its inception, the cryptocurrency business has moved like a giant wave through the financial ecosystem. It is seen as the financial industry’s future. Although cryptocurrencies are notorious for their volatility and unpredictability, the coins that have recently entered the crypto market are changing that narrative. Major cryptocurrencies that...
Watch Out for These Three Cryptos in 2023— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and The Sandbox
The cryptocurrency market is growing quickly; it may become challenging to select the best cryptocurrency investment for the future due to the sheer number of projects. However, there’s a good side to this. Currently, less than 4% of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency. However, a few tokens have bright long-term prospects because of their quick institutional and consumer acceptance.
Expand Your Portfolio With These 3 Tokens – Bitcoin, Cronos And Big Eyes Coin
The best way to take advantage of the high level of profit potential in the cryptocurrency industry is by adopting a diverse portfolio. This enables users to invest in multiple tokens, taking full advantage of the peculiarities of each project. Careful consideration must be taken before adopting a diverse portfolio...
Is Crypto Dead? Here’s Why Crypto Prices Have Dumped
Crypto has shed a lot of weight over the last few months, and it is down to an $836.21B economy now. The Luna crash and the FTX bankruptcy aggravated the situation, draining investor confidence in crypto assets. Is crypto dead?. In this article, we discuss the top reasons why the...
MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MTWorld Governance Token (MTW) on November 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the first UGC driven decentralized metaverse, MT...
Bitcoin Price Could Plunge Below $16,000 Due To China’s Civil Uproar
Bitcoin, after falling down to around $15,600 on November 22, has been able to climb back up to the $16,000 region thanks to the bulls that exerted every ounce of effort to pull the maiden crypto from such a hole. At the time of this writing, according to tracking from...
XT.COM Lists KUB in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KUB on its platform in the Main & Web 3 Zones. The KUB/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-25 08:00 (UTC). Users can deposit KUB for trading at 2022-11-23 08:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
Cryptocurrency For Beginners: How Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, And Binance Are The Perfect Coins To Start With
Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three of the most crypto-beginner-friendly coins on the market. It takes a lot of guts to start investing in cryptocurrency. The possibility to make life-changing amounts of money exists. However, if you go about it the wrong way, you could end up less wealthy than before.
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Are Keeping Their Eyes On Flasko (FLSK)
Flasko, a new initiative, has been making noise in the crypto world. Flasko presale has been successful, and investors are rushing to buy the presale. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors, mainly, are interested in adding Flasko to their portfolios. Investors in Solana (SOL) Are Unhappy About Diminishing Profit. The...
