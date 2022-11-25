Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Microscopic chains that mimic DNA
Circular polycatenanes are chains that can move and change shape: they twist, stretch and wrap around themselves. Three physicists of the European Eutopia Cost network, coordinated by UniTrento, have dedicated themselves to the study of these structures. While it has long been understood that DNA conformation is of fundamental importance...
Phys.org
Asiatic hard clams can synthesize antibiotics
Clams and other invertebrates often live in habitats with dense bacterial populations, despite lacking adaptive, lymphocyte-based immune systems. How clams resist bacterial pathogens in the environment is unclear. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Liu Baozhong from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and...
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Phys.org
Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'
Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Phys.org
The replication crisis: Researchers reveal a hidden universe of uncertainty
The University of Luxembourg's Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions that scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of open science and collaboration among scientists.
Phys.org
Non-detection of key signal allows astronomers to determine what the first galaxies were, and weren't, like
Researchers have been able to make some key determinations about the first galaxies to exist, in one of the first astrophysical studies of the period in the early universe when the first stars and galaxies formed, known as the cosmic dawn. Using data from India's SARAS3 radio telescope, researchers led...
Phys.org
Image: Hubble hunts an unusual galaxy
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
Phys.org
Researchers develop highly CO-tolerant fuel cell anode catalyst
In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition., a research team, led by Prof. Gao Minrui and Prof. Yang Qing from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), developed a new catalyst with excellent CO-tolerance and a low cost, realizing the improved performance of fuel cells. Given...
Phys.org
Fungi convert polyethylene waste into pharmacologically useful metabolic products
Plastic waste is one of the most significant ecological and economic problems of our time. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a research team has now introduced a chemical–biological method for upcycling polyethylene waste: catalytic cleavage is used to make carboxylic diacids that are subsequently converted into pharmacologically useful natural products by genetically engineered fungi.
Phys.org
Explainable AI-based physical theory for advanced materials design
Microscopic materials analysis is essential to achieve desirable performance in next-generation nanoelectronic devices, such as low power consumption and high speeds. However, the magnetic materials involved in such devices often exhibit incredibly complex interactions between nanostructures and magnetic domains. This, in turn, makes functional design challenging. Traditionally, researchers have performed...
Phys.org
Wolves emboldened by parasite more likely to lead pack: study
Wolves infected with a common parasite are far more likely to become the leader of their pack, according to a new study, suggesting that the brain-dwelling intruder emboldens its host to take more risks. The single-celled parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in cats but can infect all warm-blooded animals.
Phys.org
Scientists construct novel quantum testbed one atom at a time
With atomic precision, scientists built a testbed to manipulate electrons in entirely new ways with potential applications in quantum computing. Electrons are tiny objects that can carry electricity and information across materials and between devices. They are often visualized as discrete spheres, either moving through a circuit or connected to an atom. While this classical model works well for many scenarios, quantum mechanics paints a radically different picture of the nature of electrons involving waves, clouds and a lot of math.
Phys.org
Researchers find positive legacy effects after grassland droughts
Global climate-change-induced extreme droughts are increasing in grasslands worldwide. Severe droughts not only reduce current-year grassland productivity substantially, but also have a legacy effect on productivity in subsequent years. Such drought legacies can greatly affect the response of grassland ecosystems to climate change. In general, severe droughts tend to have a negative legacy effect on grassland productivity due to losses of meristematic tissues or plant mortality.
Phys.org
Superbugs in the environment rarely transfer to humans, according to new study
The rapid spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) around the globe represents a crisis on many fronts. Infections that are difficult, or impossible, to treat cause considerable public health and economic burdens, but also pose a serious threat to food security. Undoubtedly, the imprudent administration of antibiotics has increased the evolutionary...
Phys.org
Swimming habits of gelatinous animals could inspire underwater vehicle design
A gelatinous sea creature could teach engineers a lesson or two. Nanomia bijuga, a marine animal related to jellyfish, swims via jet propulsion. A dozen or more squishy structures on its body pump water backwards to push the animal forward. And it can control these jets individually, either syncing them up or pulsing them in sequence.
Phys.org
Tablet-based vaccine prevents urinary tract infections in mice
Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed a tablet-based vaccine for urinary tract infections (UTIs) that rapidly dissolves when placed under the tongue. The new treatment could offer an easy and practical alternative to high-dose, oral antibiotics which are the current standard for UTI treatments. The results appeared online November...
Phys.org
The first potent COQ8 inhibitor targets ubiquinone biosynthesis
A new collaborative study from the University of Eastern Finland, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Wisconsin–Madison, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Promega Corporation discloses the discovery and application of a new chemical probe to selectively inhibit human COQ8A in cells. The results were published in Nature Chemical Biology.
Phys.org
Studying muonium to reveal new physics beyond the Standard Model
By studying an exotic atom called muonium, researchers are hoping misbehaving muons will spill the beans on the Standard Model of particle physics. To make muonium, they use the most intense continuous beam of low energy muons in the world at Paul Scherrer Institute PSI. The research is published in Nature Communications.
Phys.org
How to fire projectiles through materials without breaking anything
When charged particles are shot through ultra-thin layers of material, sometimes spectacular micro-explosions occur, and sometimes the material remains almost intact. The reasons for this have now been explained by researchers at the TU Wien. It sounds a bit like a magic trick: Some materials can be shot through with...
Phys.org
Chickens from live poultry markets in Nigeria could be bad for your health—scientists explain why
Many livestock farmers treat their animals with antimicrobial medications. These are drugs that target bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. But using them the wrong way can have unwanted results. Animals are known to develop resistance to the drugs. This resistance has knock-on effects on animal and human health. We wanted...
Comments / 0