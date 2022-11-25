ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tesco pledges support for British egg sector in ‘uncertain times’

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpqFt_0jNTPCa300

Tesco has announced a multi-million pound support package for its British egg suppliers and producers during a time of turbulence for the sector.

Earlier this week the supermarket giant confirmed it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes of eggs per customer as a precautionary measure amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.

Asda , Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are all also rationing the sale of boxes of eggs.

The UK is facing its largest bout of bird flu.

This is compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to increased costs, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine driving up farmers’ energy bills along with the cost of chicken feed, hens and packaging.

Demand for eggs is also up as consumers seek out cheaper sources of protein to offset soaring food bills.

On Friday, Tesco said it was committing to provide a further £13.9 million of additional support to its suppliers and producers until March 2023, with the support continuing after that date.

The investment was welcomed by the British Egg Industry Council.

Its chief executive Mark Williams said: “We are delighted that Tesco is investing in its supply chain to support British egg producers.

“We know that consumers want and expect the eggs on retailers’ shelves to be British and it is great to see Tesco publicly reinforcing its commitment to stock British Lion eggs.

“The Lion is not only recognised by consumers as a sign of quality, but it also shows that the eggs are approved by the Food Standards Agency to be eaten runny by everyone, including vulnerable groups.”

We hope the support we’re providing alleviates some of the pressure being felt and provides the industry with confidence and protection during these uncertain times

Dominic Morrey, Tesco

Tesco’s Dominic Morrey said: “We know the British egg sector continues to face acute market conditions with input costs continuing to increase, and avian flu causing disruption and adding complexities to farming conditions and the supply chain.

“We’re pleased to continue our support for UK suppliers and producers, as well as provide reassurance to our customers that we will remain 100% British on all our shell eggs.

“With five-year contracts with our suppliers now under way, and our well-established feed model in place, we hope the support we’re providing alleviates some of the pressure being felt and provides the industry with confidence and protection during these uncertain times.”

Tesco’s support package was announced a day after Waitrose pledged a £2.6 million investment in its egg suppliers.

Waitrose remains one of the few supermarkets not to impose purchase limits on customers.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has called for an “urgent investigation” into the egg supply chain disruption.

The NFU said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) should look into whether a declaration should be made under the Agriculture Act 2020 to ensure “much-needed support” for egg producers.

Responding to the call earlier this week, the Government said the situation is being monitored but insisted the UK’s food supply chain is “resilient” and that no “significant impact” is expected overall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK car industry pleads for government action to secure future

The British car industry is warning government that “rapid action” is needed to secure the long term future of what is still a major part of the economy, and a major employer and exporter. The industry has had to contend with the demands of Brexit and the pandemic in recent years, as well as the war in Ukraine and its knock-on economic impact on disposable incomes. Lately, the severe shortage of semi-conductors from China and Taiwan, which has stymied recoveries in production levels, has begun to ease, and sales and revenues have picked up. However, the industry now faces fresh...
The Independent

Union leaders warned 'there simply isn't the money' to meet pay rise demands

Transport secretary Mark Harper warned union leaders there "simply isn't enough money" to meet pay rise demands.Harper spoke about ongoing strikes across rail, health, and postal services with Sky's Sophy Ridge this morning (27 November) about the realistic outcomes of disruption towards Christmas."We want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can't be inflation-busting pay rises," he said."There simply isn't the money to pay for those given the context."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’Mick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
The Independent

Ministers rebuked for ‘exaggerating’ nurses’ pay rises

The Department of Health and Social Care has been rebuked by the official statistics watchdog over the “poor and misleading” way it presented data on nurses’ pay on social media.Sir Robert Chote, the chair of the UK Statistics Authority, said a graph posted by the DHSC on Twitter “exaggerates” previous pay rises and risked undermining public confidence in official figures.His intervention comes as up to 100,000 nursing staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland prepare to take part in their biggest ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.This is a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that...
The Independent

Talks between train operators and TSSA union over jobs row break down

Talks between rail union TSSA and train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions have broken down.The union said industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) told officials they have no authority from the Government to discuss pay or grading.The union – the Transport Salaried Staffs Association- said the breakdown was a “slap in the face for rail workers and passengers”, and warned it will now consider strike action for December.According to the TSSA, progress has been made on issues covering modernisation, staffing, job security and ticket offices, but when the subject turned to pay...
The Independent

Measures extending Stormont deadline and slashing MLA pay clear the Commons

A Bill that allows the Northern Ireland Secretary to slash Stormont politicians’ salaries has cleared all its stages in the House of Commons in one day.Chris Heaton-Harris said it is “not acceptable” that Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) continue to draw full salaries during a cost-of-living crisis, as he opened a debate on the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill.The Bill also extends the deadline for forming an executive in Northern Ireland and enables civil servants to have limited decision-making powers to ensure public services can still be delivered.As MPs considered the measures, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “At a time...
The Independent

Watchdog’s music industry probe finds no competition problems

The UK’s competition watchdog has said that a concentration of power in the hands of a few music streaming services and record labels is not hurting either listeners or musicians, despite the pleas of some in the industry.The Competition and Markets Authority said that things are “good” for consumers of music, and “generally improving” for the musicians, although it acknowledged there are challenges for some.The regulator said that it did not have the powers to address the concerns that some musicians and other participants in the sector had raised during consultations.“We have found that it is unlikely that the outcomes...
The Independent

Census 2021 in numbers: Key changes in England and Wales population explained

New data from the 2021 Census has revealed striking changes in the population of England and Wales over the last decade. The Office for National Statistics figures show shifting demographics for ethnicity and religion in an increasingly diverse nation. “Today's data highlights the increasingly multi-cultural society we live in,” said Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith. “The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as 'White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British', continues to decrease.But what do all the figures mean? We explore the detail in the data below. Key findings from 2021 Census The number of people identifying...
The Independent

Roast dinners could contain hundreds of thousands of microplastic shards

Enjoying just one roast dinner could result in a person ingesting 230,000 pieces of microplastic, according to a new study.Researchers said eating a roast dinner – or a similar meal – every day would equate to eating two plastic bags each year.The research by the University of Portsmouth, in partnership with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, claims to show that plastic packaging is a major route for microplastics – plastics that are smaller than 5mm in size – getting into our bodies.GMB reporter Michelle Morrison cooked two separate roast dinners at home with the same ingredients - chicken, potatoes, carrots,...
The Independent

Seagrass could help conserve crumbling UK coasts

Around the UK’s coastline, up to 92 per cent of seagrass meadows have been lost in just the last century, and globally these critical carbon storing facilities are continuing to decline at a rate of 7 per cent per year.A new study done in Sweden reveals the loss of these meadows doesn’t just hit biodiversity and the planet’s ability to draw down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but has shown that seagrass can reduce cliff erosion by up to 70 per cent.This is because the plant’s strong roots form a huge mat across the seabed, binding the sand, holding it...
The Independent

Ambulance workers to strike before Christmas

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of industrial action over pay and staffing levels.Unison said thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the North East, North West, London, Yorkshire and the South West âare to be called out on strike.Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “The decision to âtake action and lose a day’s pay is always a tough call. It’s especially challenging for those whose jobs involve caring and saving lives.“But thousands of ambulance staff and their NHS colleagues know delays won’t...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news latest: Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘dangerous’ abortion ‘cult of death’ comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been criticised by MPs and campaigners after attacking abortion rights and calling the process of abortion a ‘cult of death’.The Senior Tory MP said abortion was a ‘modern tragedy’ and wrong even in cases of incest and rape.Activists have called his comments “dangerous” and “grotesque”, as MP Stella Creasy says his words show why abortion rights need to be better protected in the UK. It comes as David Miliband has hinted that he could make a dramatic bid to return to parliament as he said the UK’s reputation has been “shredded” after Brexit.The former Labour cabinet...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet office has largest gender pay gap of all government departments

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet office has the heftiest gender pay gap of all government departments, new figures reveal.The gap between the earnings of male and female staff in the department rose by more than two-thirds from April 2021 to March 2022 - increasing from 9.8 to 16.6 per cent, according to a new government report.Bonuses women were paid in 2022 in the cabinet office were lower than those men pocketed by an average of around £783.In the report, the cabinet office said: “The increase in both the mean and median pay gap by 1.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent respectively...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nursing staff to walk out next month over pay

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their biggest ever strike next month in a long-running dispute over pay, it has been announced.Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot.Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.Ministers still have the power and...
The Independent

The Independent

945K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy