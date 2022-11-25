ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Slipper Booties Are Under $40 on Amazon During Black Friday

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HYLm_0jNTP6Mw00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If something keeps us warm, we’re in love. But if there’s something warm that’s Oprah -approved, it’s an instant favorite. Now, if you’ve been looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-gift buddy or yours, or a treat for yourself, then look no further than the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper.

Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for this year, everyone is rushing to get one of these slippers for themselves this season. In her list, Oprah said, “Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox. With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud.”

Say no more; we’re running to Amazon right now for Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hCDZ_0jNTP6Mw00
Dearfoams.

Buy: Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper $35.00, originally $46.00

The Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper is a chic and ultra-cozy slipper that’s the perfect gift for literally anyone in your life. With a variety of sizes and colors, you can rock these slippers for any occasion you need that extra comfort. Speaking of comfort, these shoes will instantly be your favorite because of their breathable, temperature-regulating fabric wrapped all around them.

Along with the breathable fabric, the must-have shoes also have memory foam insoles and have an easily washable fabric. Seriously, we can see why Oprah adores these (and we’re officially obsessed!)

One shopper said they were so grateful they found these shoes from Oprah , saying, “WOW, I’m so glad I bought these when I did!! It was just released that these exact slippers are on Orpah’s Favorite Things list for 2022 and I know they will sell out fast. So cozy and comfy for the upcoming chilly Winter but durable enough to run to run errands and walk the dog. Buying in another color immediately and a pair for my fiancé. These do not disappoint and will be my go to slipper for the season!”

Another shopper added that these are their new favorites, saying, “I bought my husband these slippers and I saw they had matching womens so of course I needed to buy them! They are sooo cozy and the sole is great to bring these slippers outside for cocktails on the deck or to grab the mail. The interior is a fuzzy Sherpa material but doesn’t make my feet sweat which is a huge plus. I’m also obsessed with this color! So cute”

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MShJL_0jNTP6Mw00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Reportedly Adores This Lengthening Mascara With Over 46,000 Reviews & It’s Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $8.98 for a few more hours during Amazon’s Black Friday sale! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart. Buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite Hexclad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Cyber Monday sale happening right now where...
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
SheKnows

Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews — Only $11 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, with no fail! And the best part? It’s less than $15 on Amazon! Buy: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy $11.59,...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Wedding Heartbreak Just Might Unleash a Shocking Side of Taylor That We Never Even Suspected Was There

Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Plumping Serum With Over 29,000 Reviews ‘Botox in a Bottle’ — & It's Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish...
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen...
SheKnows

This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it. For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6. Buy:...
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral & Space-Saving Storage Bin Is Perfect For Keeping Everyone’s Tumblers in Place — Now Only $22 Ahead of Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite our deep love for tumblers, they can be a pain to store. We’ve gotten personalized ones, Hydro flasks at a discount — but nowhere to properly put them. However, TikTok just turned us onto an organizer specifically for tumblers that is an instant favorite amongst thousands. Back in May 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @homesweetpink shared their summer organization must-haves from Amazon. While all of them were amazing, we’re really obsessed with the tumbler organizer that fits...
SheKnows

The Trendy New Single-Serve Wine Brand Moms Are Loving Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s only one way we’d like to relax after a long day of Black Friday shopping. Once you’ve brought your impressive haul of holiday finds home, it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine. And the brand that specializes in delectable, single-serve bottles is having a major sale right now. Cap off your Black Friday with an order to Wander + Ivy and take advantage of their marked-down prices. Wander + Ivy has a treasure trove of fine wine...
SheKnows

The Knives Ina Garten Swears By Are Almost 50% Off During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Forget Black Friday — Cyber Monday is the true day for shopping aficionados to get out there and make a killing on the very best deals. Amazon’s legendary Cyber Monday sale is currently in full effect, and one very exciting deal for home chefs caught our eye this morning: a set of Ina Garten’s absolute favorite chef’s knives, on sale for nearly 50% off their original price. Act fast, because this deal won’t last. Being the friendly neighborhood lifestyle guru that she is, Ina Garten occasionally interacts with fans directly via a Q&A called Ask Ina — and during one...
SheKnows

This Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With 66,000 Reviews Is a ‘Gift Sent From Heaven' for Sensitive Skin — Only $25 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who’s ready for a Self-Care Sunday must-have? Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If...
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Caffeinated Eye Cream a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles — & Now It’s On Rare Sale For Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret we adore caffeine, it’s what gets us through the day. We take a bunch of it in our coffees and can’t resist a chocolate-covered espresso bean. However, despite the mountains of caffeine, we still can look so unbelievably tired throughout the day — and that’s where this handy dandy eye cream comes in. For those that need that extra pick-me-up to look well-rested and at their best, this discounted eye cream may be the holy grail you’ve been...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under $15 Motion-Activated Cat Toy Has Become Their Kitten’s Favorite Almost Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15! Buy: AUKL Interactive Cat...
SheKnows

SheKnows

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy