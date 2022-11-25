Children sing unofficial Welsh national anthem as Dragons take on Iran

Primary school children in Cardiff sang the unofficial Welsh national anthem as the Dragons took on Iran in World Cup 2022 .

This video shows the pupils at Rhiwbina primary school singing “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau,” a universally recognised national anthem of Wales.

Wales lost their second Group B match against Iran on Friday (25 November) after the opposing side scored two late goals.

It was Wales’s first loss of the tournament and Iran’s third-ever World Cup victory.

