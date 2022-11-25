ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children sing unofficial Welsh national anthem as Dragons take on Iran

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Primary school children in Cardiff sang the unofficial Welsh national anthem as the Dragons took on Iran in World Cup 2022 .

This video shows the pupils at Rhiwbina primary school singing “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau,” a universally recognised national anthem of Wales.

Wales lost their second Group B match against Iran on Friday (25 November) after the opposing side scored two late goals.

It was Wales’s first loss of the tournament and Iran’s third-ever World Cup victory.

