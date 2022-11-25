Dr. Rose Swords named 2022 Munzer Family Award recipient

The recipient of the 2022 Munzer Family Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research is Rose Swords, M. D. This annual award, which is made possible by generous support from the Rudolph J.and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation recognizes a physician for their clinical excellence in teaching and advancing care to the next generation of physicians, provides the recipient with a $10,000 grant to continue their impactful work in medical education.

Dr. Swords was nominated for her efforts in teaching the next generation of family residents in her roles as the director of maternity care for the Long Beach Memorial Family Medicine Residency program , co-director of the women’s health and abortion training program and associate program director for family medicine.

As director of maternity care, Dr. Swords supervises prenatal care and deliveries, meeting with residents twice a month to discuss continuity of care for OB patients. In addition to this, Dr. Swords is part of theDEI committee for the Family Residency program, which promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion as integral components in the MemorialCare’s pursuit to provide high-value, compassionate health care to the community.

“It’s so rewarding seeing residents and students that I’ve mentored and trained come back and contribute to the community,” says Dr. Swords. “I don’t think the residents know, though, that I grow and learn from interacting with them just as much as they have interacting with me. Thank you so much to the Munzer family for this generous acknowledgement. Your continued support of education and educators is nothing short of inspiring to all of us. Thank you for helping cultivate an environment of growth and care for our community, and I hope we can continue to pass this flame on to all the residents we teach.”

The Munzer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation that focuses on strengthening community, family, and individuals by serving communities that need it most. In 1993, Rudolph and Daphne Munzer established the Munzer Family Award to recognize physician excellence in teaching and research at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center or Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach .

The Family Medicine Residency Program acknowledges Long Beach Medical Center’s outstanding physician partners who teach the future healthcare workers in the Graduate Medical Education program. The Graduate Medical Education team plays a crucial role in Long Beach Medical Center’s ability to be a teaching hospital – helping to develop and pave the way for future clinicians who are looking to make change and a healthier community.

The post Dr. Rose Swords named 2022 Munzer Family Award recipient appeared first on Long Beach Post .