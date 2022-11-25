ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football leads Nielsens; Fox's Hannity helped by Trump

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched programs on prime-time television for the week of Nov. 14-20.

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 17.89 million.

2. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 12.77 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.52 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.95 million.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.68 million.

6. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 8.03 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 7.31 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.9 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.73 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.44 million.

11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.36 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.89 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.82 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.69 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.51 million.

16. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.47 million.

17. “NFL Pregame," ESPN, 5.46 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.39 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.24 million.

20. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 5.16 million.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

