Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood chef shares customer's $3,500 grocery bill and people can't believe it

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A Hollywood chef has given an insight into what a food shop for one of her swanky clients costs after spending a whopping $3,500 on groceries - and viewers can’t believe it.

Chef Brooke Baevsky who goes by @itschefbae on TikTok and through her videos provides an insight into her job as a private chef in Los Angeles to the rich and famous.

Of course, Baevsky needs ingredients in order to make delicious meals so when going grocery shopping, she decided to bring viewers along with her as she restocked her customer’s pantry.

In the clip, the chef is inside the luxury LA supermarket Erewhon which has "niche, locally produced, organic foods catering to a wealthy clientele" and videoed someone taking snaps of her half-full shopping trolley.

" What was in my $3,515.09 Erewhon Cart for a client?” the on-screen caption read, before listing a number of ingredients including sea moss gel, rainbow carrots, organic juices, dragon fruit, purple artichokes, and vegan paleo doughnuts.


@itschefbae

My @Erewhon Market cart is now famous and comes with a camera crew, paparazzi & it's own @GoPro 😂

Since sharing the contents of the shop, Baevsky's video has gone viral with 627,000 views, as people couldn't quite believe the pricey cost of the groceries.

One person said: "That's it? for over 3 grand I was expecting a refrigerated truck."

"Nothing there even sounds like a particularly expensive item," another person wrote. "I was expecting to see a few fabulous cuts of steak and a fancy fish or something.”

Someone else added: "Wait until they find out about Aldi."

"Did it come in gold bags? This has to be a joke," a fourth person commented.

