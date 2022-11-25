Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police recover several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating after recovering several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle. On Nov. 23, patrol officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was seized for evidence. Police said the vehicle was involved in an occupied home burglary on Nov. 18.
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
Holiday-themed truck parade coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A parade of holiday-themed trucks is coming to the Tri-Cities. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will cruise through Richland on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m. The group has been doing this for several years, visiting towns across Eastern Washington. For spectators wanting to catch...
Local Group feeding hundreds in need Sunday afternoon
Kennewick Wash. — A local group gathered this afternoon to provide Thanksgiving dinner for those who might not have had the opportunity this year. Clean Sweep Tri-Cities is no stranger to helping those who might need it, and today, the group met at a park in Kennewick to offer a full spread Thanksgiving meal, socks, blankets, and hygiene items to anyone who needs it.
Sunnyside Museum displays historical antique toys for the holidays
SUNNYSIDE -- As a walk down memory lane this holiday season, the Sunnyside Museum showcased dozens of old school times, many of them dating back nearly a century ago. Museum board members say they recently started planning different events every 4th Sunday of the month. For November, they decided to...
