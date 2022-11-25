Kennewick Wash. — A local group gathered this afternoon to provide Thanksgiving dinner for those who might not have had the opportunity this year. Clean Sweep Tri-Cities is no stranger to helping those who might need it, and today, the group met at a park in Kennewick to offer a full spread Thanksgiving meal, socks, blankets, and hygiene items to anyone who needs it.

