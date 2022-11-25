ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE
indherald.com

Oneida man charged with forgery

ONEIDA | An Oneida man has been jailed on forgery charges after allegedly attempting to fraudulently deposit nearly $2,000 to his bank account. Albert B. Bayless, 45, of Natasha Lane, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by Oneida Police Department. According to a report filed by OPD officer Zachary...
ONEIDA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE

PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
PRICHARD, WV
wymt.com

Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.

