Read full article on original website
Related
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away. KSP Trooper (Ret.) Damon Duane Gayheart passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. His obituary says he is survived by his mother, wife, children, grandchildren […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wchstv.com
Records: Man charged after crashing into girlfriend's car, showroom display building
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges in Mingo County after he was accused of following his girlfriend after she was treated at the hospital, swerving and crashing into her vehicle and slamming into a showroom display building at a shopping center. Tyler May, 27, of...
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
indherald.com
Oneida man charged with forgery
ONEIDA | An Oneida man has been jailed on forgery charges after allegedly attempting to fraudulently deposit nearly $2,000 to his bank account. Albert B. Bayless, 45, of Natasha Lane, was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by Oneida Police Department. According to a report filed by OPD officer Zachary...
wchstv.com
Man arrested after meth, heroin found hidden in his pants, Wayne County sheriff says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a man was arrested after methamphetamine and heroin were found hidden inside the front of his pants during a traffic stop. Gary “Rob” Muncy, 51, was taken into custody Monday after the Ceredo Police Department made a traffic stop...
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear, First Lady Announce Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. To learn more, visit the First Lady’s website. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different...
thelevisalazer.com
FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE
PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
wchstv.com
Huntington Sanitary Board announces plans for $200 million facility upgrade
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Sanitary Board has announced plans for a $200 million facility upgrade to a nearly century-old sewer system officials said will reduce flooding risk and improve public safety. Under the project, lines at Third and Fifth avenues will be separated to improve a system...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
wymt.com
Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.
Comments / 0