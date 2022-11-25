Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers. By HH Staff Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster
After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
Tri-City Herald
Final NFL Week 12 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season began with the annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, featuring three games decided by eight points or less, and concluded with the ho-hum Monday night battle between playoff long shots Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. While not featuring the Dolphins for an 11th consecutive day, Thanksgiving Day...
Tri-City Herald
PODCAST: Can Sam Darnold Lead the Panthers to the...Playoffs?!?
Recap of the Panthers 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Can Sam Darnold lead the 4-8 Panthers...to a playoff berth?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Tight Race Brewing at the Top Entering Final Stretch
Happy Tuesday everyone, and welcome to the power rankings. The author, George Saunders, gave the commencement speech at my alma mater, Syracuse, back in 2013. Toward the end of that speech, he said: “Do those things that incline you toward the big questions, and avoid the things that would reduce you and make you trivial.” This wasn’t my graduating year (I’m old), but I’ve never forgotten that.
Tri-City Herald
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Hoping To Avoid Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment
View the original article to see embedded media. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some words for a fan after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fan suggested Jackson should not be demanding a large sum of money after the loss. Jackson had a heated response. “Boy STFU,”...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crawling Up After Another Win?
The Washington Commanders are riding the wave of one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment. By defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, the Commanders are now winners of six of their last seven games, placing them as the third and final wild card in the current playoff picture.
Tri-City Herald
Five Storylines Ahead of New York Giants’ Week 13 Game vs. Washington Commanders
According to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, such are the words that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told his players Monday when they returned from a mini bye week, hopefully, refreshed, healthier, healthier, and raring to go. It's been a long and emotional season for the Giants. This was...
Tri-City Herald
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Tri-City Herald
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win
Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
Matt Rhule details vision for program, coaching philosophies
Matt Rhule is back in the college game as Nebraska named him as their next head football coach over the weekend. The school has now tasked him with bringing a Cornhusker program back to prominence after five frustrating seasons under Scott Frost. In order to do that, Rhule will need a plan to accomplish that feat.
Comments / 0