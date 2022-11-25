ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating

The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
HOUSTON, TX
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster

After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Power Rankings: Tight Race Brewing at the Top Entering Final Stretch

Happy Tuesday everyone, and welcome to the power rankings. The author, George Saunders, gave the commencement speech at my alma mater, Syracuse, back in 2013. Toward the end of that speech, he said: “Do those things that incline you toward the big questions, and avoid the things that would reduce you and make you trivial.” This wasn’t my graduating year (I’m old), but I’ve never forgotten that.
Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off. On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.
TAMPA, FL
Final NFL Week 12 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season began with the annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, featuring three games decided by eight points or less, and concluded with the ho-hum Monday night battle between playoff long shots Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. While not featuring the Dolphins for an 11th consecutive day, Thanksgiving Day...
ARIZONA STATE
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Matt Rhule details vision for program, coaching philosophies

Matt Rhule is back in the college game as Nebraska named him as their next head football coach over the weekend. The school has now tasked him with bringing a Cornhusker program back to prominence after five frustrating seasons under Scott Frost. In order to do that, Rhule will need a plan to accomplish that feat.
LINCOLN, NE
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win

Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
KANSAS STATE
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX

