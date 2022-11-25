ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

CBS Boston

I-Team: Lawsuit to be filed in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing several injured victims in the first lawsuit filed after the crash say they should have been there all along.Attorney Doug Sheff, who represents several people who were hurt in the crash,  is expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday.  "This storefront was so vulnerable,  it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," Sheff said. He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley...
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95

A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
YARMOUTH, MA
mynbc5.com

Remains found in New England apartment are those of 4 infants, police say

The Boston Police Department says the remains that were recently discovered inside a South Boston apartment are those of four infant children. On Nov. 17, officers were called to investigate a large brick building at 838 East Broadway that is separated into several apartments. Boston police said those officers found...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395

A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, CT
NECN

Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.

A 49-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, Ruiz failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
BOSTON, MA

