Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It Was Once Illegal: How You Can Watch Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
mynbc5.com
Lawyers to discuss lawsuit stemming from fatal Massachusetts Apple store crash
Lawyers who represent several of the victims of the crash into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one person and injured more than a dozen others will discuss an upcoming lawsuit and what safety measures they say could have prevented the tragedy. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, is...
I-Team: Lawsuit to be filed in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing several injured victims in the first lawsuit filed after the crash say they should have been there all along.Attorney Doug Sheff, who represents several people who were hurt in the crash, is expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday. "This storefront was so vulnerable, it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," Sheff said. He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley...
N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95
A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
capecod.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
mynbc5.com
Remains found in New England apartment are those of 4 infants, police say
The Boston Police Department says the remains that were recently discovered inside a South Boston apartment are those of four infant children. On Nov. 17, officers were called to investigate a large brick building at 838 East Broadway that is separated into several apartments. Boston police said those officers found...
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395
A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.
A 49-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, Ruiz failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said.
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
Comments / 1