Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster
After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers. By HH Staff Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
PODCAST: Can Sam Darnold Lead the Panthers to the...Playoffs?!?
Recap of the Panthers 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Can Sam Darnold lead the 4-8 Panthers...to a playoff berth?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Final NFL Week 12 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season began with the annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, featuring three games decided by eight points or less, and concluded with the ho-hum Monday night battle between playoff long shots Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. While not featuring the Dolphins for an 11th consecutive day, Thanksgiving Day...
Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off. On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Five Storylines Ahead of New York Giants’ Week 13 Game vs. Washington Commanders
According to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, such are the words that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told his players Monday when they returned from a mini bye week, hopefully, refreshed, healthier, healthier, and raring to go. It's been a long and emotional season for the Giants. This was...
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Hoping To Avoid Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment
View the original article to see embedded media. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some words for a fan after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fan suggested Jackson should not be demanding a large sum of money after the loss. Jackson had a heated response. “Boy STFU,”...
NFL Power Rankings: Tight Race Brewing at the Top Entering Final Stretch
Happy Tuesday everyone, and welcome to the power rankings. The author, George Saunders, gave the commencement speech at my alma mater, Syracuse, back in 2013. Toward the end of that speech, he said: “Do those things that incline you toward the big questions, and avoid the things that would reduce you and make you trivial.” This wasn’t my graduating year (I’m old), but I’ve never forgotten that.
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crawling Up After Another Win?
The Washington Commanders are riding the wave of one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment. By defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, the Commanders are now winners of six of their last seven games, placing them as the third and final wild card in the current playoff picture.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Miss Time with Lacerated Kidney, Per Report
The Eagles are going to be without their top playmaker on defense for a few games after a report emerged that safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not have any updated information on Monday afternoon, but Tuesday morning NFL Media reported...
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fiery response over competing in Iron Bowl: 'I hope they are a little nervous"
The Tigers' new coach is excited to compete against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
LSU's Angel Reese Named SEC Player of the Week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win
Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
