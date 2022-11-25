Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
Nevada Appeal
Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Toc first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
goldcountrymedia.com
Gnome on the Roam uses Auburn businesses as refuge
Who needs an Elf on the Shelf when Auburn has a Gnome on the Roam?. Through Dec. 22, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is challenging the community to find the gnome at local businesses. According to the Chamber, the gnome will spend three days at each location and weekly clues will be provided on Facebook and Instagram regarding his new hiding place.
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Monitor Pass scheduled to close at noon Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ahead of winter storms headed for the region this week, Caltrans plans to close State Route 89 from the junction of SR-4 to U.S. Highway 395 (Monitor Pass) at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30. Caltrans will evaluate and determine whether to reopen Monitor Pass or...
Mountain Democrat
Barton moves forward with expansion
Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Diamond Peak Ski Resort announces early opening
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A cold November and successful snowmaking has allowed Diamond Peak Ski Resort to open early. Officials announced on Sunday that the resort will open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The resort will be opening with top-to-bottom terrain, ski and snowboard lessons, rental...
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas
Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A motorist survived a dip in the East Fork off Highway 88 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Subaru went off the highway and into the river. A deputy on scene helped him to shore. One of the few instances when not having much water in the river is a good thing.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The lanes were...
Nevada Appeal
New book looks at being Airbnb host at Tahoe
Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico reveals what it’s like to oversee a short-term rental in two locations – South Lake Tahoe and Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The book is Kathryn Reed’s fourth. She is also the author of...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee gives final approval for housing project
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area. The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee. “Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to...
Orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe dies at Oakland Zoo
An 8-month-old orphaned bear cub found in South Lake Tahoe last week had to be euthanized Monday night after extensive treatment by the Oakland Zoo.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
Fox40
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
