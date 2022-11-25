Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany. The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.

1 DAY AGO