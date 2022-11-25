Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm
Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany. The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.
PV Tech
JA Solar expanding integrated PV cell manufacturing by 20GW
Just one week after revealing plans for an RMB10.2 billion (US$1.42 billion) integrated PV manufacturing project, JA Solar has announced it will also expand its current integrated capacity. On November 23, JA Solar said that according to the company’s need for strategic development, it plans to expand its integrated production...
PV Tech
Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
PV Tech
SolarPower Europe brings PI Berlin on board for stewardship initiative
Solar testing firm PI Berlin has joined Europe’s new supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured, a Solar Power Europe (SPE) policy advisor has told PV Tech Premium. Launched in October, the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) aims to develop responsible, transparent...
PV Tech
Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
PV Tech
‘Sol do Cerrado’ project connects to grid in Brazil’s Minas Gerais province deploying JinkoSolar modules
JinkoSolar has announced that a project undertaken with Brazilian mining company Vale has connected to the grid, deploying 766MW of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo bifacial modules. Located in the city of Jaíba, the project is one of the largest in Latin America, consisting of 17 sub-parks with supporting infrastructure and...
PV Tech
Leeward Renewable Energy bags financing for 296MW of US solar projects
Texas-headquartered developer Leeward Renewable Energy has closed financing for 296MW worth of solar PV projects in Ohio and North Carolina, adding to its 24-strong portfolio of renewable energy installations across the US. MUFG Bank and Wells Fargo have provided the financing. MUFG has put up approximately US$420 million in construction...
PV Tech
Talesun firms up agreement for 1GW Turkish PV module production line
Chinese PV manufacturer Talesun has linked itself with global industrial services company MEM Group to develop a PV module production line in Turkey. The partnership will target 1GW of annual production by Q2 2023. Talesun currently accounts for 20% of the Turkish PV market, according to the company. During the...
PV Tech
Archwey and EDPR Sunseap sign MoU to explore use of recycled plastic in floating solar projects
EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with material innovator Archwey to explore the use of recycled plastics in floating solar projects. Through Plastic Bean, an Archwey subsidiary, the companies will explore the use of 100% recycled plastic in future floating solar PV (FPV) projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.
PV Tech
Solar module imports nosedive in India following BCD tariff, JMK Research finds
Imports of solar modules in India decreased by 64% in Q3 2022 compared with the prior quarter whilst cell imports increased by the same amount, according to consultancy JMK Research. The decrease is due to the introduction of a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar modules. The BCD...
PV Tech
US solar generation jumps 26% during first nine months of 2022 – EIA
Solar PV generation in the US during the first nine months of the year jumped 26.1% year-on-year according to the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest report. Data from its “Electric Power Monthly” shows solar PV increased its electricity generation in September by 21.02% compared to the same time...
‘Between 400 and 500’ migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
PV Tech
PV Price Watch: Mono wafer and polysilicon prices drop
With a growing wait-and-see sentiment emerging in the market, the prices of silicon wafers and silicon material at the upstream end have started showing signs of falling. Prices last week for G12 mono wafers (210mm/150μm) were between RMB9.7-9.73 (US$1.35) per piece, with the average transaction price dropping to RMB9.71 per piece, a weekly decline of 0.1%.
Comments / 1