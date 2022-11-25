Read full article on original website
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
Lee Kpogba ends first season with WVU with a bang
Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
Shane Lyons Speaks!
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former director of athletics at West Virginia University, Shane Lyons, spoke on MetroNews Statewide Sportsline, and he really didn’t hold anything back!. Lyons, who was recently forced to resign, said that he felt betrayed by university president Gordon Gee and was shocked...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
Shane Lyons Answers Whether or Not He Would Fire Neal Brown if He Were Still WVU AD
Things in Morgantown are messy, to say the least. The football program has taken a turn for the worse and is in the midst of it worst four-year period it has seen this century. Because of that, athletic director Shane Lyons was fired and there has been speculation that head football coach Neal Brown might be next.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ songwriter grew up in West Virginia
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
Stories of the Week: November 20 through November 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County. Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate. A...
