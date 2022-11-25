The case against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, was sent back to the Court of Appeals on Tuesday, with a judge questioning if there was sufficient evidence for the couple to stand trial. “This is a big deal because, in theory, the Court of Appeals could dismiss the entire case if they feel there is not enough evidence that the parents’ conduct caused the deaths of the Oxford students,” Birmingham defense lawyer Wade Fink said, according to The Detroit News. The pair face four involuntary manslaughter charges for the deaths of four Oxford High students at the hands of their 15-year-old son, who pleaded guilty last month to their murders after journaling that he would “cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history.” Oakland County prosecutors argued that the Crumbleys were grossly negligent of their son’s mental health, purchasing a handgun for their son that would later be used in the shooting.Read it at Michigan Live

