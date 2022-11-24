ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jets Land Stars in 5-4 Victory

Jason Robertson extended his conductive point streak to 14 games on Friday night against the Jets. The two goals from Robertson were not enough as Winnipeg scored with just over 30 seconds in the overtime period to take a 5-4 victory from the Stars. Josh Morrissey put Dallas away in...
DALLAS, TX

