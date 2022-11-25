ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, It's Not a Glitch! This Mega-Popular KitchenAid Mixer Is Just $262.49 for Black Friday

By Korin Miller
 4 days ago
Bed Bath & Beyond

A KitchenAid mixer is a total workhorse, churning out doughs, batters, and other culinary creations with ease. It makes sense, then, that this is an in-demand appliance every holiday season. Unfortunately, KitchenAid mixers aren't cheap—but there is one gorgeous option on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

For Black Friday, you can score a KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 Quart Mixer in Rose for $350 (originally $450). Want even more savings? You can get an additional 25% off with an in-store or online coupon through 11/27 (just click on the offer details to claim it), bringing the cost down to $262.49.

While $262.49 isn't exactly cheap, it's incredibly cost-efficient when you break it down by how often you'll use this device. Many KitchenAids last for at least a decade—often longer—and can steadily tackle your mixing, churning, and kneading needs with gusto.

This particular model features a five-quart bowl that's roomy enough to tackle most batters and doughs, along with an all-metal appliance that's built to last through kitchen life. Flip through 10 speed settings and enjoy a tilt-back head to allow you to get in and out easily. A 325-watt motor really helps grind through tough jobs.

This KitchenAid features a specialized planetary mixing action to help reach every part of the bowl, minimizing the amount of scraping you'll actually have to do. There's also a locking mechanism to keep the head in place when you need to mix.

The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, pouring shield, and five-quart stainless steel bowl, all of which you can put in the dishwasher. You can also enjoy rubber feet to keep your mixer from dancing across the countertop while it gets to work.

If Rose isn't your thing, a range of pretty colors are also $100 regular price, bringing them down to $349.

The reviews for this KitchenAid are packed with glowing testimonials from people who swear it's made their time in the kitchen even more enjoyable. "I was pleasantly surprised to learn that I can use my KitchenAid for all sorts of different things," shared one happy customer. "The attachments are AMAZING and make this kitchen tool so useful.

Another five-star reviewer gushed about this mixer's gorgeous color. "First, the color of pink is so pretty!" they said. "And of course these are the best mixers!" A fellow fan shared that their mixer "works like a dream and saves a lot of time."

Whether you've been wanting a KitchenAid mixer for a while or are ready to upgrade your old appliance, this is a deal worth taking advantage of.

KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 Quart Mixer in Rose originally $450, Now for $350, or $262.49 with 25% off coupon through 11/27 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

