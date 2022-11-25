Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring hosts 7th annual Miracle on Wolf Lane
The Reeds Spring High School will host its 7th Annual Miracle on Wolf Lane event on Saturday, Dec. 10. This is a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School. It will feature crafts, games, and snacks for the community. The students in the RSHS...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Table Rock Lake Rotary continues dictionary tradition
Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake. The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host blood drive
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The drive will take place in the Community Room at the Elks Lodge 2505, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City, from noon to 6 p.m.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Skaggs Foundation grants benefit Reeds Spring students
Reeds Spring Middle School students and Gibson Technical Center students will benefit from grants given to school programs from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants. The EMT program at Gibson Technical Center received a $5,000 grant to cover the student membership fees for HOSA, an organization for future healthcare professionals. The grant also allowed 10 students to attend the Missouri HOSA leadership conference in Columbia, where they received training on professionalism, soft skills, and teamwork.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Trout Hollow to host Inaugural Hooked On Vets Tournament
It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10. Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas Tour of Homes returns
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will be hosting their 21st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which will allow the public to purchase tickets for $25 to take a festive tour of some of the most extravagant homes in and around Kimberling City. The tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the hospitality room, located at the Kimberling Area Library, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required to go to the hospitality room, which will feature basket drawings and complimentary coffee and cookies. Tickets for the tour will be available at the library.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Birthday of a King Christmas to open in Branson on Friday
Kings Chapel Branson’s production of Birthday of a King Christmas opens this weekend for six select performances in December at Music City Centre. Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and its residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
KYTV
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus to host final concert of 2022
The final Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert of 2022 will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Branson Famous Theatre. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. As the show’s featured Branson entertainers, the concert will welcome Rich and Anna Watson.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Adventure Cave Tours partners with Southern Stone Fire District
A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
KYTV
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Tis the season to get your Christmas tree. Tree farms around the Ozarks have been gearing up all year for these next few weeks, on top of taking a hit by harsh inflation and extreme drought conditions over the summer. Karen and Don Nelson have owned Delaware...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police participate in No Shave November
Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”. The annual event allows police...
Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals. “We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided […]
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KYTV
Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances eager to return on this chilly Saturday. Not only do we have a few other systems to track going into next week, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride into next week as well. Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance...
KTTS
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Comments / 0