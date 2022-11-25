Read full article on original website
Hawaii Magazine
The 38th Honolulu City Lights Flips the Switch on the Holiday Season this Weekend
You know there’s something in the air when you see a jolly 21-foot Santa Claus flashing a sky-high shaka outside Honolulu Hale. Although there’s no sled riding or frosted windowpanes and the weather outside isn’t frightful, Hawaiʻi is still full of holiday cheer. After all, it’s the most magical time of the year.
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
mauinow.com
Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui
Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here. All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8,...
KHON2
Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle
Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
KITV.com
Local businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday
KAIMUKI, HAWAII (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. An Oahu organization, "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Honolulu Zoo closed due to water line break
The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Another way inflation is hitting your wallet: Christmas trees cost more this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O’Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees. He said the prices for their locally grown trees...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For 50 years, Operation Manong has been helping boost diversity in higher education
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s first university program to address diversity and equal access to higher education celebrates its 50th anniversary. A group of community leaders and members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa created Operation Manong in 1972 to help newly arrived immigrant children of Filipino and Pacific Islander heritage build confidence and a path to college and career.
Lane closures coming for Heʻeia Stream Bridge
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He'eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares
Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
KITV.com
Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic. “I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
