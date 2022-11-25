ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui

Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here. All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8,...
KHON2

Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Local businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

KAIMUKI, HAWAII (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. An Oahu organization, "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

For 50 years, Operation Manong has been helping boost diversity in higher education

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s first university program to address diversity and equal access to higher education celebrates its 50th anniversary. A group of community leaders and members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa created Operation Manong in 1972 to help newly arrived immigrant children of Filipino and Pacific Islander heritage build confidence and a path to college and career.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy