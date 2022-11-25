Read full article on original website
Special Season for Drayk Bowen Lands Player of the Year Nod in Indiana
MaxPreps annually releases its Player of the Year awards for every individual state. For the state of Indiana, the honor goes to Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker and Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen, an honor that comes as very little surprise. On the year, the 6-2, 235-pounder from the class...
Ole Miss offers portal entry Braden Fiske from Western Michigan
Ole Miss has extended an offer to defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday from Western Michigan. The offer was first reported by Allen Trieu of 247Sports. Fiske recorded 57 tackles, including 10.5 stops for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks this season at Western Michigan....
Every Snap Counts: Notre Dame’s 2022 Regular Season
Participation totals and eligibility status pertaining to the 2022 campaign for every Notre Dame scholarship player. The following snap totals are courtesy Pro Football Focus. There is a disparity between the site (plus my own notes) and UND.COM which offers redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Caleb Johnson as a participant in the regular season finale.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
Podcast: Notre Dame Ends 8-4, Now What?
Irish Illustrated Insider offers its post-mortem of Notre Dame’s loss in Los Angeles, its likely bowl destination, portal possibilities, and all the spoils of the conclusion of a modern regular season. Make Your Bowl Plans With Irish Illustrated:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville
RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
abc57.com
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport
The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Manchester University announces personnel cuts
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions. The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.
WNDU
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart mayor’s missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s missing 70-year-old brother. Elkhart city officials confirmed with 16 News Now that Garvin Roberson is Rod’s brother. Garvin is 6′3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
swmichigandining.com
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
abc57.com
247Sports
