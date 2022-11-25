Read full article on original website
Musk says granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts
SAN FRANCISCO — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute that sparked factory protests in China
BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the...
China eases “zero COVID” rules after wide protests of lockdowns
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero COVID” strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks EU for declaring Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked European Union’s lawmakers for declaring Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” and said authorities are doing everything possible to restore energy to the country plunged in darkness as a result of Russian airstrikes. Earlier in the day, The European Parliament...
Biden eases oil sanctions on Venezuela as opposition talks resume
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.
‘Not decided yet’: David Miliband hints at political comeback
The former UK foreign secretary David Miliband has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a political comeback in Britain after he said nothing had yet been decided on his return and delivered a set piece foreign policy speech urging the UK to make greater cooperation with the EU. Milibandlost the...
Pro-Bolsonaro protests escalate in Brazil after election loss
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The two men were sitting at a bar on Nov. 21, sipping drinks for relief from the scorching heat of Brazil’s Mato Grosso state, when police officers barged in and arrested them for allegedly torching trucks and an ambulance with Molotov cocktails. One...
IMF director urges targeted COVID approach in China to ease global economic impact
BERLIN (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
Students sent home as China moves to curb more COVID-19 protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls...
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing after NATO commits to future Ukraine membership
The Pentagon will hold a news briefing Tuesday following NATO’s commitment to future Ukraine membership. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. NATO allies reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday saying that the war-torn nation will one day...
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses jobs and manufacturing at Michigan computer chip plant
President Joe Biden will visit a Michigan computer chip plant Tuesday and give remarks on jobs and manufacturing. President Biden is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. Biden is expected to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The...
U.S., Iran face off in World Cup amid heightened political tensions
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
China loosens some restrictions in Xinjiang after COVID-19 lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city’s draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance...
European Space Agency selects first astronaut with a disability
PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall,...
