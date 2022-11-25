ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 23, found fatally shot in neck in the Bronx

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebc6W_0jNTJu3D00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street in Wakefield.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 23-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck.

EMS responded and transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests in regard and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

