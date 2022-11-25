ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ebroadsheet.com

Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22

More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
Daily News

Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working

Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union

Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Beloved historic church may leave East Village

In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Energy sales taxes lifted

WHITE PLAINS – Beginning December 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023, receipts from the retail sale of residential energy sources and services in Westchester County are exempt from the county’s sales and use tax, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced. These sales and uses are already exempt from New York State tax.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy