Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO