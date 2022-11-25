Read full article on original website
ebroadsheet.com
Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22
More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
News 12
Power & Politics: Republicans narrow the gap, gain ground in southern Brooklyn
It's been a few weeks since Election Day and many are still buzzing about what happened in New York. In Congress, Republicans narrowed the gap – winning 11 of 26 seats. Only one of those seats was in the city, NY-11, encompassing Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.
Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working
Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
State lawmakers renew push to muffle NYPD firing range after decades of failed promises
A rendering of upgraded facilities at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, home to the NYPD firing range. North Bronx residents have put up with the sound of gunfire for over 50 years. [ more › ]
Westchester County Executive Latimer announces job fair for former inmates
Westchester County Executive Latimer announced plans for a job fair for formerly incarcerated residents.
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
norwoodnews.org
Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union
Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Facing eviction in NYC? You may qualify for free legal services, if there are enough lawyers.
Housing lawyers remain scarce even as New York City's right to counsel program promises to help connect tenants to lawyers. Court officials say lawyers have declined to take on more than 10,000 eviction cases as housing lawyers remain scarce. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Former Westchester Board of Elections Deputy, Jeannie Palazola, from Yonkers, Dies at 67
Jeannie L. Palazola, age 67, of Yonkers, New York passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was strong and defiant in the face of several health complications and bravely fought to see her family after repeated hospital stays. She was a loving mother of two sons, Matthew (Catherine) and...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Energy sales taxes lifted
WHITE PLAINS – Beginning December 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023, receipts from the retail sale of residential energy sources and services in Westchester County are exempt from the county’s sales and use tax, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced. These sales and uses are already exempt from New York State tax.
Yonkers-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28. A top prize from the game guarantees a...
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
Mid-Hudson News Network
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
