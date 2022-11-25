Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
walls102.com
Streator Mayor to run in 2023
STREATOR – Streator Mayor Tara Bedei will be running for a full term this spring. Bedei announced she filed to retain her seat which she has held since January of this year. She was appointed after former mayor Jimmie Lansford resigned in 2021 due to health reasons. Bedei previously was a member of the Streator City Council for nine years.
Comments / 0