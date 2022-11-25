STREATOR – Streator Mayor Tara Bedei will be running for a full term this spring. Bedei announced she filed to retain her seat which she has held since January of this year. She was appointed after former mayor Jimmie Lansford resigned in 2021 due to health reasons. Bedei previously was a member of the Streator City Council for nine years.

STREATOR, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO