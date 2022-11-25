Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Town Square aglow for the holidays
JACKSON, Wyo. — The holiday season in Jackson Hole kicked off this past Friday with the annual holiday lighting of the antler arches in Town Square and the arrival of the North Pole’s most famous resident. Just after Thanksgiving, downtown Jackson transformed into a Winter Wonderland to officially...
buckrail.com
Don’t Poach the Powder: Winter wildlife closures begin Thursday on Bridger-Teton
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter wildlife closures in Bridger-Teton National Forest began this Thursday, Dec. 1. All the winter closure areas are in effect except areas north of the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Closures for those will begin Dec. 15. Areas of crucial wildlife...
dishingjh.com
Moulton Barns Home Brings Luxury Living to Jackson
Let the store help you create or upgrade your kitchen and more. With so many impressive restaurants in Jackson, dining-out is certainly a treat, but sometimes eating-in can be just as special. If you want to create your ultimate home kitchen, Moulton Barns Home is here to help. The Pearl Street shop is the place to go for kitchen design needs.
buckrail.com
Snow King uphill route, upper-mountain closed for avalanche mitigation
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to the Snow King Mountain Ski Patrol, the uphill route is currently closed. Following the recent wind events and snow accumulation, the Snow King Ski Patrol is performing avalanche mitigation work in the ski area’s upper mountain and does not want anyone below them.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 27-Dec 4, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lift-served ski season is underway in the Tetons and the snowpack is off to an outstanding start this year thanks to above-average snowfall and well below average temperatures. The upcoming week will feature an active pattern with a significant storm on Sunday and Monday, followed by additional storms later in the week.
buckrail.com
JH Chamber encourages folks to buy local, shop local
JACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Small Business Saturdays to help promote local shopping. As of this past Saturday until Dec. 17, JH Chamber volunteers and staff will provide complimentary gift wrapping and hot cocoa for locally purchased items from 1 – 4 p.m.
buckrail.com
Do you dare venture down the rabbit hole?
JACKSON, Wyo. — Sometimes, even in this all-too-real world, events unfold in a full-circle kind of way that feels… well… wonderful. As the snow begins to fall, the young dancers at Dancers’ Workshop (DW) are deep into rehearsals for the upcoming Winter Production. This year, audience members will be whisked away into a world inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland. Among the dedicated and talented young people preparing to bring the story to life is high school senior Isabella Guttierrez. And for Isabella, her final Winter Production with Dancers’ Workshop bookends her years in the pre-professional program quite beautifully.
buckrail.com
Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
buckrail.com
Local gifts on the cutting edge: American made knife art
Few joys compare to that of a child opening presents on a holiday morning. We all remember the anticipation, the rush of ripped wrapping, the full hours played with a favorite new toy. A far cry from the sweaters, sacks of socks, or Amazon gift cards we accumulate joylessly as adults. It is truly difficult to find something to bring back the childlike surprise of earlier years.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Idaho8.com
Snow showers to start Saturday
A quick blast of winter weather overnight tonight and lingering through early afternoon for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming will be the first storm to give us some travel concerns for the holiday weekend. Snow begins for the valley around 7am tomorrow morning along the I-15 corridor, and tracks quickly east, ending after a dusting to possible 1"+ for mountain ridges, and western Wyoming. Freezing conditions overnight from 18 in Jackson to 20's in the valley will create visibility hazards and slick roads early. We take a break from snow during the afternoon tomorrow and then have some cloudy, dreary conditions on Sunday - with the exception of snow/slush continuing for upper highland areas into Sunday morning, especially areas north of Rexburg and around Island Park, adding to any previous snow totals.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
buckrail.com
A brief history of the first peoples in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Long before European colonists set foot on what has become the United States, nomadic tribes inhabited the area now known as Wyoming. Many tribes passed through and lived in what is now Teton County, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park cites evidence of human inhabitants in the area back to at least 11,000 years ago, just after the last ice age.
Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries. The incident took place near 3400 The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley
IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
Authorities investigating East Idaho shooting incident that sent one to hospital
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Deputies have contacted all parties involved and the scene is secure.
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
buckrail.com
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
