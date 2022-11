KENT, Wash. — Two early-morning fires were set on Kent’s East Hill in what Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says is an ongoing problem in the area.

The fires were set behind Walgreens and the Dollar Store in the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street.

Bundles of cardboard were set on fire.

The flames were put out by firefighters before the fire could spread.

